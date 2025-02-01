Price Of That New Car Could Rise $10,000 24/7 Wall St. /

Car prices rose 45% during the pandemic. The period measured to get that number was from 2019 to 2024. Virtually all of that came during the period from 2019 to 2021, when supply change constraints brought on by the disease drove car inventory down sharply. Some dealers charged well over the manufacturer suggested retail prices. Call it greed. They called it a way to make more money. Today, the price of a new car is just short of $50,000, according to Cox Automotive.

The 25% tariffs the Trump Administration is setting on imports from Canada and Mexico will tighten the supply of auto parts and autos considerably, and quickly. Car parts and cars are second among goods and services sent to the US by Canada. Only oil and minerals are ahead of it. Ford and GM both have large plants there.

Cars and car parts are Mexico’s largest category of goods sent to the US. GM (NYSE: GM), Toyota (NYSE: TM), Honda (NYSE: HMC), and Ford (NYSE: F) have plants in Mexico. Every one of the cars from those manufacturers will be hit with tariffs.

TD Economics puts the initial hit on US car prices because tariffs at $3,000. As the scarcity grows, the problem will worsen. If the increase is anywhere near what it looks like during the pandemic, the price increase to $10,000 could happen by the end of the year

One reason for the sudden price increase is how long a car stays on a dealer lot after it is delivered. The figure is between 60 and 90 days, according to AutoTrader. At that point, without new inventory, their supply of vehicles shrinks considerably.

Finally, one aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic is that dealers overcharge for cars compared to what the manufacturer listed as the maximum prices. Manufacturers objected. Many dealers ignored that.

Car prices will go up if Canada and Mexican tariffs last for much more than a month or two. For a consumer, it will be like during the high point of the pandemic.

