Ford Tops U.S. Recall Charts with 694,000 Vehicles Pulled as Quality Crisis Worsens in 2025 jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A massive issue with quality control remains ongoing for Ford Motor Co. Management has continually avowed to address the issues, with CEO Jim Farley publicly stating that many improvements are being implemented within the company. Despite these assurances, Ford has just announced the recall of 694,000 vehicles. This staggering amount only adds to a record-breaking number of recalls in 2025. Affected models include Bronco Sport and Escape, which contain fuel injector defects. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says these defects could result in engine fires.

Many in the industry are alarmed by the scale of the problems arising at Ford. Kelly Blue Book revealed the Ford company has issued more recalls than the next five automakers combined. Ironically, the company is on pace to recall more vehicles in 2025 than it currently manufactures. The cost to the company has been significant; in a single quarter of 2024 warranty costs rose by $800 million year-over-year. Based upon on-going recalls, the 2025 outlook could be even worse.

Farley is criticized over his reaction to widespread problems within the Ford company. He has shown concern about Ford’s competitiveness on a global scale but has largely ignored the company’s internal issues. As U.S. tariffs on Chinese EVs are on the verge of being lifted, Ford could face some serious issues in America. Some critics are saying new leadership may be necessary; and some even suggest bringing back former CEO Alan Mulally, who previously navigated the company through rough waters. Whatever direction they head, Ford must find a way address extreme quality concerns.

Ford’s Ongoing Quality Crisis

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ford has issued 88 safety recalls so far in 2025, more than the next five automakers combined.

A new recall affects 694,000 Bronco Sport and Escape models due to fuel injector issues.

Recalls damage customer trust and strain Ford’s ability to attract new buyers.

Cost of Recalls Keeps Climbing

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ford’s warranty costs were $800 million higher in one quarter compared to the prior year.

Recalls have repeatedly impacted Ford’s quarterly financials in both 2024 and 2025.

The company may recall more vehicles in 2025 than it manufactures annually.

The 694,000-Vehicles Recall

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This major recall includes Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs.

Cracked fuel injectors could leak fuel and pose a fire risk.

The recall highlights ongoing quality control failures at Ford.

Competitive Threats Intensify

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

CEO Jim Farley warns of rising quality in Chinese electric vehicles.

If tariffs are lifted, Chinese EVs could flood the U.S. market.

Without quality improvements, Ford risks losing ground at home and abroad.

Leadership Under Pressure

Larry W. Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images

CEO Jim Farley faces criticism for prioritizing side projects like his podcast

Executive Chair Bill Ford may need to consider new leadership.

Former CEO Alan Mulally is mentioned as a potential solution to the crisis.

What This Means for Ford Buyers

Coast-to-Coast / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Consumers face increased risk and inconvenience due to frequent recalls.

Trust in Ford’s reliability continues to erode with each new incident.

Buyers may begin to favor more reliable brands with fewer quality issues.

