Goldman Sachs Warns About $110 Oil and $5 Gas ekipaj / iStock via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs says that oil could reach $110 a barrel (for Brent crude). In May, the price was near $60. So that would be more than an 80% increase over the period.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Goldman Sachs warns that oil could soon reach $110 a barrel.

The main trigger for the price surge would be the growing war with Iran.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The trigger for the price surge would be the growing war with Iran. That conflict now includes the United States. The exact figure is based on the assumption that the oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz would decrease by half for a month. After that, the price is expected to be $95 if traffic through the passage is down 10% for the following 11 months.

Twenty percent of the world’s seaborne oil goes through the Strait of Hormuz. It is only 21 miles wide at its narrowest point. Saudi Arabia is the largest shipper of crude through the passage. Qatar ships huge amounts of natural gas across the same waters. The northern border of the passage runs along Iran’s southern border.

A sharp drop in supply would cause oil prices to rise quickly. At the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, oil prices rose above $100. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil exporters.

The Effects of Higher Prices

jovannig / iStock via Getty Images

The effects of higher oil prices on the U.S. would happen quickly. The average price of gasoline rose to nearly $5 a gallon by June 2022. Gasoline accounts for approximately 4% of consumer spending. While that may not matter much to the rich and upper middle class, it can significantly impact the discretionary income of the lower middle class and the lower class. It also changes spending for people who drive long distances.

Higher oil prices also affect a broad portion of the economy. The cost of heating oil, which is used in millions of American homes, is expected to rise. The same is true with jet fuel. The broadest industries where prices are expected to increase are petrochemicals. These are used to create plastics, rubbers, solvents, and fibers.

The Iran conflict could quickly change the household expenses of Americans.

Five ETFs That Could Soar If Gas Prices Return to $5 per Gallon

Escape Credit Card Debt Quicksand With a 0% Card Today (sponsor) Looking for a smarter way to tackle your credit card debt? A balance transfer card could be your ticket to financial freedom, finally eliminating your debt once and for all. We’ve assembled a list of the top balance transfer cards available today. Many offer a 0% introductory APR, giving YOU the chance to pay down your balance without the added cost of interest. Even better, many come with no annual fee—so you can focus on eliminating debt and keeping more money in your pocket. Click here to get started today.