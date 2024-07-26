Avoid All Sustainable Clothing Brands Except These 13 luanateutzi / Getty Images

24/7 Insights

Sustainable clothing can be as interesting, stylish, and affordable as regular mass-produced clothes.

Sustainable clothing is better for your body, mental health, the environment, and the people who produce them.

When looking to clothe one’s body, there are considerations that one must make. Did anyone suffer from exploitation or poor working conditions? Was the earth treated well when the materials were sourced or grown? Were there any animals harmed? Is my purchase hurting the environment or negatively affecting it? Neutral consumerism is almost impossible for most consumers. Our sustainable fashion brands list can make it easier! All of these brands are sustainable, ethical, and good for people and the planet. Many go a step beyond being size-inclusive, vegan, and transparent. Here are 13 clothing brands that we recommend everyone try out.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Source: Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

It’s easy to fall into the habit of going for the cheapest or easiest clothing to buy. Happen to be at the supermarket? Might as well pick up a shirt or pants while you’re there, right? We know, however, that what you put on your body has an effect on how you feel throughout the day. Our bodies respond better to natural fabrics, while our minds and emotions respond better to clothing that has been produced responsibly. We did the work of finding those brands for you.

#1 Loud Bodies

Source: fstop123 / E+ via Getty Images

Ethics : Size-Inclusive, Small Business, Woman Owned, Vegan, Sustainable Fabrics, OEKO-TEX 100

Category : Women, Unisex

Good For : Occasion wear, Basics, Workwear

Size Range: XXS-10XL

Price Range: $$-$$$

Loud Bodies is a whimsical, ethereal, lovely brand that founder Patricia Luiza Blaj created in 2020. She is on a mission to prove to the fashion industry and the world that fashion has no size, and it can be high quality, and sustainable. Loud Bodies offers dresses, jumpsuits, pants, blazers, shirts, skirts, and even robes. Inclusive, Ethical, and Sustainable is its motto. Blaj created her brand recovering from an eating disorder and longing to create beautiful and stylish clothing that all body types can wear. Loud Bodies reiterates to women with insecurities that “YOU TOO deserve to be happy.”

Besides its size inclusivity, ethical production and eco-friendly recycled shipping are at the forefront of each garment. This small business of 3 employees donates pillows made from leftover fabrics to animal shelters, and employees make 2xs the minimum wage.

#2 Fair Indigo

Source: Juanmonino / E+ via Getty Images

Ethics : 100% Organic, Ethically Made, Safe Dyes Certificate, GOTS-certified

Category : Men, Women, Kids

Good For : Timeless Pieces

Size Range : XS-2XL

Price Range : $$

Fair Indigo holds many official certifications to back its claims of ethically made organic clothing. Besides being GOTS-Certified, it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and Green America Approved. All of its products are made from organic Peruvian Pima cotton, allegedly the best quality of cotton. From its cotton, it makes 4 different types of fabrics: Eterna, Pura, Serena (Luxe), and Encanta. Fair Indigo also has a non-profit organization called the FI Foundation. The foundation supports the education of the Peruvian children who live in the villages where the Fair Indigo products are grown, herded, and made.

#3 Hernest Project

Source: monkeybusinessimages / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : Size-Inclusive, Ethically Made, Eco-friendly Materials, Recycled Materials

Category : Women

Good For: Loungewear, Sleepwear

Size Range : 2XS-4XL

Price Range : $$-$$$

Hernest Project is a sustainable loungewear company that is incredibly transparent about every step of its supply chain. The Fibers that Hernest Project utilizes are all Oeko-Tex 100 certified and include TENCEL ™, Recycled Cotton, GOTS Certified Cotton, Recycled Lyocell, Recycled Linen, and Recycled Elastane. These fibers create fabrics that are machine washable, and gentle on skin. Being Oeko-Tex Certified means that the dyes are natural and the fibers are non-toxic. It goes even further by using compostable packaging, and a partnership with Quil Packaging so customers can return their packaging. The Hernest Project offers French Terry, sleepwear, sweatshirts, joggers, tops, and accessories.

#4 E.L.V. DENIM

Source: kurmyshov / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : Upcycled Materials, Recycled Materials, Woman- Owned

Category : Men, Women

Good For: Denim

Size Range: Made to Order

Price Range : $$$$

E.L.V. DENIM was founded by Anna Foster after working as a fashion editor for 20 years. She noticed that denim was a long-lasting fabric and thought it was absurd that the fashion industry kept producing jeans from virgin fibers and creating a lot of waste. This British luxury brand has been offering upcycled clothing since 2018. Each piece is unique, being crafted and reworked from pre-loved garments. It offers ready-to-wear garments and in-house made-to-order services.

#5 Little Green Radicals

Source: filadendron / E+ via Getty Images

Ethics : 100% Organic Cotton, Fairtrade, Recycled Fabric

Category : Children

Good For : Dungarees, Play clothes, Outerwear, Tops, Dresses, and Sets

Size Range : newborn- 7/8 years

Price Range : $-$$

Little Green Radicals not only crafts durable, high-quality clothing but also contributes to a circular economy by launching its SuperLoop program. You can return your pre-loved clothing items for free and in return earn 15% back to spend on replacement pieces. You can also purchase pre-loved clothing from its site. Little Green Radicals was founded in 2005 and was one of the first companies in the UK to utilize Fairtrade Certified Cotton.

#6 Amaud

Source: Laura Noll / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : Upcycled, Woman Owned, Small Business

Category : Women

Good For: Jumpsuits, Blazers, Trousers, Tops, Bags

Size Range: up to UE 42

Price Range : $$-$$$$

Amaud is a unique luxury brand that re-works vintage kimonos to give traditional fabrics new life. All of its kimonos are sourced from Kyoto. Each piece comes with an origin story and continues the traditional practice of creating heirloom pieces for generations to come. Each piece can fit up to a size EU 42, or they have a made-to-order option, where you can submit your contact information to schedule an appointment.

#7 Infantium Victoria

Source: DLMcK / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : GOTS Certified, Vegan, Carbon Neutral Shipping, PETA Vegan Fashion Awards

Category : Kids

Good For : Sustainable Kids Fashion

Size Range : 6 months- 16 years

Price Range: $-$$

Since 2014, The German brand Infantium Victoria has been producing designer children’s clothing that can hold up to play, activism, friends, and fun. Plus, it is delivering it ethically and sustainably. There is a preloved marketplace on its website to purchase and sell gently used Infantium Victoria that contributes to a circular economy. It is also transparent about the manufacturing origins of all its pieces. Something unique about Infantium Victoria is that it breaks down how long each step in the manufacturing process took to make, and where each step took place. Besides that, private shopping styling is available upon request.

#8 Tripulse

Source: ChristinLola / Getty Images

Ethics : Climate Neutral Certified, Ethically Made, Size-Inclusive

Category : Women

Good For : Activewear

Size Range: XXS- XXXL

Price Range: $-$$

This Swedish activewear brand is dedicated to ethical materials, manufacturing, and production. It also has a “Zerowaste Shop,” where slightly imperfect pieces, prototypes, and “refreshed,” items are sold to reduce waste and save them from landfills. It also has an Archive section where previous seasons’ leftover pieces can still be sold.

#9 Citizen Wolf

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Ethics : Hemp ingredients, free recycling.



Category : Men, Women

Good For : Elevated Wardrobe Staples

Size Range: Custom Made

Price Range: $$-$$$

Citizen Wolf offers completely customizable custom-made pieces. For each design you choose your fabric, color, and fit. Some of the materials offered are 100% Cotton, Textured Hemp (55% Hemp and 45% Organic Cotton), Recycled Cotton, and 100% Superfine Merino Wool. It has 26 different colors to choose from depending on fabric choice. All pieces are custom-made in Sydney, and Citizen Wolf offers free repairs and free recycling. Citizen Wolf only makes the clothing items it sells and recycles all returned pieces into new fabric.

#10 Big Bud Press

Source: NYS444 / Getty Images

Ethics : Local Manufacturing, GOTS Certified, Ethically made, Recycled Materials

Category : Genderless

Good For: Elevated Basics

Size Range: XXS-6XL

Price Range: $$

This California-based clothing company is size-inclusive, unisex, and specializes in everyday wear. Every piece has its own unique sizing chart so anyone can get the perfect fit. Styles are vintage-inspired and high quality. If online shopping isn’t really your style, have no fear! They have 6 brick and mortar locations in Chicago, Palm Beach, Los Angeles, and New York City.

#11 The Standard Stitch

Source: Wavebreakmedia / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : Organic, Recycled Materials, Cruelty-Free, Size-Inclusive, GRS

Category : Women

Good For: Essentials, Basics

Size Range: XS-5X and Custom Made

Price Range : $-$$

The Standard Stitch is doing the most for the planet and for women. We are impressed by its transparent certifications, supply chain information, and sustainability information. It also has recently launched its Advocate Program, which is aimed at incorporating education and inclusion into its community. The Standard Stitch has a localized supply chain that is based out of Los Angeles, allowing them to work with local vendors.

The Standard Stitch carries sizes up to 5X, and will do custom fits if they don’t carry your size. They sell loungewear, essentials, and embroidery, and have a recycling partnership called Re-Stitch X Retold. You can purchase a recycling bag to send (postage is free) to Retold Recycling.

#12 Zero Waste Daniel

Source: ChuckSchugPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : Zero Waste,

Category : Genderless

Good For: Luxe Basics

Size Range : XS-3XL, Custom

Price Range : $-$$$

As the brand name suggests, Zero Waste Daniel (ZWD) aims to eliminate waste from the fashion industry. It sources its fabrics from the New York City garment industry’s pre-consumer waste. It uses every scrap of fabric that enters the workshop and saves approximately 1 pound of material from the landfill per garment. Each piece is unique, and artistic, and didn’t harm anyone in any stage of production. Besides its wide range of sizing, it also offers custom sizing, and custom pieces for bridal and drag.

#13 G-Star Raw

Source: kzenon / iStock via Getty Images

Ethics : 100% Organic Cotton, Cradle to Cradle Certified ®, Recycled Materials, BCI

Category : Men, Women

Good For: Denim

Size Range : XXS-XXL

Price Range : $-$$

G-star Raw is a brand that is dedicated to people, the planet, and philanthropy. It is denim-obsessed (its words, not mine), and wants to produce responsible and durable clothing. Its offerings include Tops, Dresses, Jumpsuits, Overalls, Knitwear, Pants, Shoes, Shorts, Skirts, Swats, and even undergarments. Through its GSRD Foundation, it provides training, coaching, education, and support to the communities where G-Star Raw is produced. You can find out where its manufacturers and producers are from its “Manufacturing Map,” and look at its reporting. External stakeholders hold it accountable by using the Higg Brand and Retail Module (BRM). You can download and view all of its published reports.