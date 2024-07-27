Avoid All Refrigerator Brands Except These 12 Liudmila Chernetska / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Everyone needs a refrigerator, so it isn’t very surprising that there are tons of refrigerator brands available today. Of course, not all refrigerators are the same. While some are extremely popular and known for their quality, others are plagued with technical problems or little value proposition.

We searched through customer reviews, lawsuits, Consumer Reports, Reddit posts, and even YouTube reviews to bring you the 12 best refrigerator brands. If you’re purchasing a refrigerator, you probably want to choose between one of these!

For those in a hurry, here are three simple factors we learned while researching this article:

Choosing a refrigerator depends largely on what you want in a refrigerator. There’s a surprising number of options on the market. If you want the latest features, LG and Samsung are good options. If you prioritize affordability and reliability, Whirlpool, Maytag, and Kenmore are better choices.

For those who want a statement piece in their kitchen, consider KitchenAid and Cafe for a truly high-end piece focused on design and the latest tech.

Why Are We Covering This?

Just about everyone buys a refrigerator these days, so it isn’t surprising that refrigerators have a global market size of over 93 billion USD. That’s expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% over the next decade or so. All of this revenue is largely focused on a few companies, though, such as those we’ll discuss in this article.

Some of these companies are also great dividend stocks, such as Whirlpool.

1. LG

LG is a popular choice for those wanting a feature-rich refrigerator, as this company tends to lead the way in innovation. For instance, they’re known for their door-in-door shelf system, which allows you to see inside without opening the door, potentially reducing cold air loss (and just looking cool, let’s be honest).

If you want the newest refrigerator features, LG is typically the best way to go.

LG’s Top Refrigerators

LG is constantly updating its products as they develop new technology. Currently, its LG Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Craft Ice Maker is a popular choice for its sleek design and unique ice options. Let’s be honest; who doesn’t want fancy ice?

LG’s products tend to be more expensive than others, but you’re paying for having the newest thing out there.

2. Samsung

Samsung may be best known for its phones, but it is also a top contender for high-tech refrigerators. Many of their fridges have touchscreens, which allow you to monitor temperature, make a grocery list, and even watch cooking videos. They regularly compete with LG to develop the newest, best features.

Despite their sleek counter-depth design, Samsung’s SpaceMax Technology ensures that these refrigerators offer a spacious interior.

Samsung’s Top Refrigerators

Samsung has several best-selling refrigerators. However, their Bespoke Refrigerator is extremely popular thanks to its customizable design. It comes in many potential finishes and configurations, allowing buyers to purchase the best option for their needs and preferences.

3. Whirlpool

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) has been a trusted brand for a very long time. This brand tends to be more affordable and focused on reliability instead of trying to come out with the newest high-tech features. They’re a great choice for those who just want to keep their food cold! Whirlpool also focuses heavily on energy efficiency.

Whirlpool’s Top Refrigerators

The Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator is one of their most popular units, as it’s budget-friendly and offers ample space. It’s side-by-side design is very popular today, too.

4. GE

GE refrigerators are best known for their durability. This company also has tons of different models, ranging from top-freezers to bottom-freezers to French-door styles. It’s models provide tons of options for just about any kitchen layout.

GE is generally considered a mid-level company. It doesn’t sell the cheapest fridges, but they aren’t the most expensive options, either.

GE’s Top Refrigerators

Today, the GE French-door refrigerators are the most popular option. They have a very large capacity, making them perfect for the modern family. They also include all the features you’d expect, including customizable storage and a built-in water dispenser.

5. KitchenAid

KitchenAid is an extremely popular kitchen brand, but you may now know that it also sells refrigerators. These fridges tend to have stainless steel finishes and professional-style designs. KitchenAid may be the best option if you want more of a statement piece in your kitchen.

Many of its refrigerators offer features like French doors, spacious interiors, and built-in water filtration. While they aren’t high-tech, they absolutely look fancy.

KitchenAid’s Top Refrigerators

While they offer tons of different models, KitchenAid’s french door units tend to be the most popular. These models are sleek and high-end looking, though they are also on the pricier side (as you might expect from this company).

6. Maytag

Maytag is a reliable brand known for its dependable products. While its fridges aren’t the fanciest, they are reliable and durable. Plus, they aren’t nearly as expensive as some of the other brands on this list.

That said, Maytag does offer some premium features, such as fingerprint-resistant finishes that keep your appliances looking clean. Many models also offer a gallon door storage for storing tall containers.

Maytag’s Top Refrigerators

Maytag’s top fridges have classical designs, like its bottom freeze units. This configuration allows users to get into the freezer easier, making it perfect for those who tend to use their freezer a lot. These classical and functional designs are a popular budget-conscious option.

7. Bosch

Bosch is a German brand that’s known for selling high-end appliances, and its refrigerators are no different. This company’s refrigerators tend to be European-style, with advanced control systems and high-end features. Most units feature a counter-depth design to help them blend in with the cabinets.

This brand does need to be more expensive, but its fridges are also very durable. You may actually save money in the long run, thanks to their longevity.

Bosch’s Top Refrigerators

The Bosch 800 series is one of its newest designs and quickly becoming popular. Many people like the 20.5 cu. ft. units thanks to their larger capacity. These fridges also have voice control and innovative features like humidity control.

8. Kenmore

Kenmore is another trusted brand that’s been in the refrigerator business for a long time. This brand offers fridges at several different price points. Many people who just want a solid refrigerator can count on this brand. It may not have the most innovative features, but Kenmore does make reliable products.

Kenmore’s Top Refrigerators

Kenmore sells refrigerators in several different configurations. You can find most popular styles at affordable prices. This brand’s top freezer refrigerator is a popular option because it’s budget-friendly and classic.

9. Electrolux

Electrolux is best known for its premium appliances. This brand is focused heavily on luxury and performance, as many of its refrigerators have high-tech features and a sleek design. They come equipped with features like transparent door panels that allow you to see the inside without opening the door. Some even come with built-in coffee makers!

This company’s fridges are also known for their spacious interiors, thanks largely to their very efficient use of space.

Electrolux’s Top Refrigerators

Electrolux’s signature line is easily one of its most popular. These units feature an advanced water filtration system, roomy interiors, and customization options. While Electrolux refrigerators tend to be on the higher end of the price spectrum, they cater to those who prioritize design and cutting-edge features.

10. Haier

Haier is a Chinese brand that’s gained popularity in recent years. This company’s main draw is its competitive pricing for feature-rich refrigerators. For instance, this company has developed some innovative technologies, like TwinZone cooling systems, that allow for independent temperature control of different portions of your fridge.

Most of its units also come with fingerprint-resistant finishes and spacious interiors with adjustable shelving.

Haier’s Top Refrigerators

While this company offers several configurations, its french door refrigerator is a popular choice. It offers all of this company’s premium features in one package for an affordable price.

11. Cafe

Cafe is actually owned by Whirlpool and offers more high-end refrigerators than Whirlpool’s main line. Cafe’s emphasis is on aesthetics, so expect its fridges to look nice and fancy. Many of their refrigerators come in many finishes, including rarer combinations like matte black with bronze accents.

These refrigerators also come with many high-end features, like built-in coffee machines and smart connectivity.

Cafe’s Top Refrigerators

As you might guess, this company’s products are incredibly expensive, easily costing thousands of dollars. Their Café French Door Refrigerator with Keurig Coffee Maker is a popular choice for its unique design, built-in coffee maker, and features like a water dispenser with filtered water and hot water for tea. You really can’t get much fancier than it!

If you prioritize aesthetics and want something that looks nice, this company’s fridges are hard to beat.

12. Thermador

Thermador is a luxury appliance brand that makes top-of-the-line refrigerators with professional-grade performance. This company is best known for its sleek and built-in design. Most of their refrigerators come with high-end features like customizable temperature zones and automatic door opening.

This brand’s refrigerators feature some exceptional craftsmanship, which many people feel is worth the extra cost.

Thermador’s Top Refrigerators

Thermador’s Column Refrigerator is quite popular thanks to its integrated design. Like many of the company’s other units, it offers advanced features. This company’s refrigerators are exceptionally expensive, even compared to some of the other brands on this list. However, their products are designed for those who truly only want the best and have the extra money to spend.