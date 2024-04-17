Most Popular Appliance Brands According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

We all use appliances every day. Maybe you’re reading this as you drink your morning coffee…that you made with your coffeemaker. Perhaps you’re on your lunch break, eating some yogurt or a sandwich that came out of your kitchen refrigerator. Or you may be procrastinating the laundry chore that awaits you, in which case you will inevitably use your washer and dryer. Household appliances are so cemented into our daily routine that it’s hard to consider life without them. Seriously, can you imagine life without a microwave? The horror!

While we all use appliances every day, there is a wide variety of brands to choose from. Which appliance brand is the best? Well, that depends on who you ask. Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) typically have more appliance experience simply due to age, so we wanted to find out which appliance brands are the favorites among this generation. Not surprisingly, some of the top brands among Baby Boomers have been icons in American homes for generations. However, that doesn’t mean that Baby Boomers refuse to embrace anything new. There are some relative newcomers to the appliance industry that are on the list as well.

To compile this list of the most popular appliance brands according to Baby Boomers, 24/7 Wall St. used information from the research and analytics firm, YouGov.

We only considered electrical appliances for this story, so the Tupperware brand was omitted from the list even though it was included in YouGov’s research. Tupperware is a fine brand that is understandably popular among Baby Boomers, but its products don’t meet the criteria of appliances that we used for this story.

Here are the top 20 appliance brands according to Baby Boomers. The brands are ranked from twentieth to first place, following YouGov’s research. (And, since many appliances are used in meal prep, here’s a look at the 19 most popular American dishes according to Baby Boomers.)

20. Ninja

Source: Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Year Founded: 2009

The Shark brand was launched in 2007, beginning with Shark’s now-famous “No Loss of Suction Technology” vacuum cleaners. The Ninja brand launched two years later, creating SharkNinja, Inc.

Ninja is the newest brand on this list, but that didn’t stop it from cracking into the top 20 favorite appliance brands among Baby Boomers. (This newer brand ranks even higher among younger generations. It is the tenth most popular appliance brand among Gen Xers and the third most popular with Millennials.)

Ninja manufactures many small appliances, such as air fryers, countertop ovens, toasters, juicers, food processors, and coffee machines.

19. Gibson

Source: Wyeth, N. C. (Newell Convers), 1882-1945 / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1877

Baby Boomers grew up with Gibson appliances, as seen in the above picture from Ladies’ Home Journal in 1948. The company started by selling wooden ice boxes, but began manufacturing electric refrigerators in the early 1930s.

Gibson’s place on this list may be, at least in part, due to nostalgia. The company was purchased by Electrolux in 1986. Major appliances such as refrigerators and freezers are no longer sold under the Gibson name.

18. Tappan

Source: Internet Archive Book Images / Public domain/ Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1881

Tappan Appliances traces its roots to Ohio in 1881 when W. J. Tappen began selling cast-iron stoves. Many Baby Boomers grew up with a Tappan appliance in their home, again evidenced by an ad from Ladies’ Home Journal in 1948.

Today, the brand sells a limited number of appliances, including electric and gas ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves.

17. GE Profile

Source: heymarchetti / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 2009

While General Electric’s history dates back well over 100 years, the GE Profile brand was born in 2009. GE Profile is a higher-end line of premium appliance products. They are a bit pricier than standard General Electric appliances, but many consumers believe the quality of these appliances is worth the slightly higher price.

Appliances sold under the GE Profile brand include refrigerators, wall ovens, washers, dryers, ranges, and dishwashers. The brand also produces microwaves and many other small appliances. If you own an RV, the brand even sells RV-ready appliances.

16. Viking

Source: Chillin662 / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1987

Viking is headquartered in Greenwood, Mississippi. The brand “originated the professional-grade range for the home kitchen” (per the company’s website). The ranges, refrigerators, and other appliances from Viking look like what you might expect to find in a high-end commercial kitchen, with a high price tag to match. However, consumers who are serious about their culinary art find the brand to be well worth the investment.

15. JennAir

Source: JennAir / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1947

Baby Boomers may remember spending hot summers sitting in front of a JennAir fan. The company’s roots go back to Louis J. Jenn who began manufacturing industrial fans in 1947.

Today, JennAir produces a wide array of appliances, including refrigerators, stoves, range hoods, dishwashers, trash compactors, and many others.

14. Hotpoint

Source: Steven Pavlov / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1911

Baby Boomers remember Hotpoint as an iconic appliance brand from their childhood. The brand was founded in Ontario, California in 1911. It was named after its first major product, an electric iron with a “hot point” that helped iron shirt collars.

Today, Hotpoint manufactures a wide variety of appliances such as air conditioners, washers and dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, and ranges.

13. Amana

Source: Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Year Founded: 1934

George Foerstner, a native of Amana, Iowa, began building beverage coolers in 1934. That led to further innovations, such as the cold storage locker for commercial establishments that was introduced in 1936.

From those early creations, the Amana brand has grown to include an array of appliances. Today, Amana manufactures HVAC equipment, as well as major kitchen appliances and washers and dryers.

12. Magic Chef

Source: TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1929

The Magic Chef brand traces its roots to the American Stove Company in 1901. This company invented the oven temperature control device, a feature that we all take for granted today. The Magic Chef brand would emanate from this company in 1929.

Today, Magic Chef produces both residential and commercial appliances. The brand’s product lineup includes everything from small appliances such as slow cookers and toasters to large appliances such as dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, and much more.

11. Lennox

Source: Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Year Founded: 1895

Lennox produced the world’s first world’s first riveted-steel furnace in 1895. Today, it is a major brand in the HVAC industry. The company manufactures HVAC products for both commercial and residential use.

10. Electrolux

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Year Founded: 1919

Electrolux was formed by the merger of two Swedish companies, Lux AB and Svenska Elektron AB, in 1919. The company began by manufacturing vacuum cleaners, but it soon expanded its product offerings. Electrolux introduced the first electric stove in Sweden in 1920.

While the company may still be best known for its vacuum cleaners, Electrolux offers many other appliances such as ice makers, dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators, air purifiers, and more.

9. Westinghouse

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1886

George Westinghouse was an American entrepreneur and inventor from Central Bridge, New York. At just 19 years old, Westinghouse received his first patent for a rotary steam engine. Four years later, he invented a railroad braking system using compressed air. The inventor created the Westinghouse Electric Company in 1886.

Today, the Westinghouse brand is quite diverse in its products and services. It produces small kitchen appliances such as pizza ovens, air fryers, stand mixers, electric kettles, microwaves, slow cookers, coffee makers, and more.

The brand also manufactures fans, air conditioners, heaters, sump pumps, and other household appliances.

However, it is also involved in the production of industrial products such as batteries, motors, and even nuclear fuel.

8. Dyson

Source: F. Duten / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1991

James Dyson became frustrated with his vacuum cleaner’s poor performance. The British entrepreneur invented the bagless vacuum that used cyclone technology and would not lose suction as it collected dirt and particles from the floor.

Today, the Dyson brand is still best known for its vacuum cleaners. The company also manufactures hand dryers, hairdryers, heaters, fans, and air purifiers.

7. Bosch

Source: Jacek Halicki / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1886

Among DIYers, Bosch is probably best known for its line of power tools. The drills, saws, sanders, and many other tools made by Bosch are considered by many to be among the best in the industry.

However, the German-based company also produces a wide variety of household appliances including water heaters, HVAC, washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, and small appliances.

6. General Electric

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Year Founded: 1892

General Electric was an iconic American company by the time the Baby Boomer generation arrived. Today, the company’s reach extends into a miscellany of fields, including aerospace, healthcare, sustainable energy, and so forth. The company also offers an extensive line of home appliances.

Along with its GE Profile line (which placed at #17 among appliances favored by Baby Boomers), General Electric offers washers and dryers, along with major and small kitchen appliances.

5. Kenmore

Source: Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Year Founded: 1913

Baby Boomers came to know Kenmore as a brand associated with Sears. The brand was acquired by Transformco after Sears Holdings declared bankruptcy in 2018.

The Kenmore company began in 1913 with the production of sewing machines. The first Kenmore washing machine was manufactured in 1927 and the company sold its first vacuum cleaner in 1932.

Today, Kenmore produces a large assortment of laundry, kitchen, and floor care appliances. It also manufactures humidifiers, dehumidifiers, water treatment appliances, grills, and many other household items.

4. Frigidaire

Source: Paolo Trabattoni from Saronno / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1918

Frigidaire was formed almost three decades before the first Baby Boomers were born. The brand became so well-known that, for a time, some people referred to a refrigerator of any brand as a “Frigidaire,” similar to how lots of folks refer to any hot tub as a “Jacuzzi” today.

Formed in Fort Wayne, Indiana, this American brand is responsible for numerous appliance innovations, including the first electric self-contained refrigerator, home food freezer, room air conditioner, and 30″ electric range.

Today, Frigidaire manufactures virtually every type of home appliance that exists in the average American household.

3. Maytag

Source: Watts / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1893

Interestingly, the Maytag brand started with farm equipment rather than household appliances. However, the company evolved when Frederick L. Maytag realized the need for a more convenient and efficient washing machine. Maytag’s first washing machine was produced in 1911.

Beginning in 1967, the company launched its world-famous “Maytag Repairman” advertising campaign. The ad featured a lonely and bored repairman who had nothing to do because Maytag appliances never broke down.

Today, Maytag produces home appliances that are as large as a refrigerator and as small as an iron, and virtually everything in between.

2. KitchenAid

Source: Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

Year Founded: 1919

KitchenAid was founded in 1919, but its popularity has only grown over the years. According to YouGov’s research, KitchenAid is the only brand in the top five most popular appliance brands among Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, and Millennials. In fact, it is the single most popular appliance brand of all for those in the Millennial generation.

KitchenAid is perhaps best known for its stand mixers, which are the gold standard for that appliance. The brand also manufactures a large line of small appliances, including coffee and espresso machines, toasters, slow cookers, and food processors. KitchenAid also makes large appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and others.

1. Whirlpool

Source: MichalPL / Wikimedia Commons

Year Founded: 1911

Whirlpool’s roots lie in a humble manual washing machine built by Lou Upton, a young entrepreneur in Michigan. When he added an electric motor to the machine in 1911, the Upton Machine Company (precursor to the Whirlpool Corporation) was born.

The addition of that electric motor would provide the spark, so to speak, that would propel the company forward. It started with an order for 100 electric washing machines and grew from there. Whirlpool joined forces with Sears in 1916, establishing a partnership that would last for over a century.

Today, Whirlpool is among the top five largest appliance companies in the world. Along with Baby Boomers, Whirlpool is also the most popular appliance brand among Gen Xers according to YouGov. It is also in the top ten favorite brands among Millennials.

The company’s brand portfolio includes several brands on this list, including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, and Amana. Under the Whirlpool brand itself, consumers will find virtually every home appliance imaginable, including kitchen, laundry, HVAC, air treatment, and many other appliances.

