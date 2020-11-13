Consumer Products

These Are the States Where People Are Buying the Most Guns

Douglas A. McIntyre
November 13, 2020 10:05 am

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 300 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. The data is, therefore, the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.

Gun sales have soared in the past year. They have reached 32,131,914 through October. That is more than the 28,369,750 for all of last year. Growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is a major cause. A new UC Davis School of Medicine study about fear of violence reports that: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.”

Who is buying these guns? A New York Times analysis shows that buyers cut across almost all demographic groups. Gun ownership has continued to be a flashpoint across the country, as the debate about who should own a gun and what kind of guns should be lawful continues, as it has for decades.

The rise in gun sales from 2019 to 2020 is not an anomaly. The number of Gun sales has increased most years since 1999. At the current pace, 2020 sales will reach over 35 million. Sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. The first full year the FBI kept data was 1999, when sales were 9,138,123.

The rate of gun sales is by no means uniform from state to state, nor is the growth level. Among all states, Illinois has posted the highest sales so far this year, by far, at 6,074,299. That is almost 18% of U.S. gun sales in 2020, although Illinois has less than 4% of the nation’s population. Kentucky ranked second in sales at 2,545,801, which is just shy of 8% of the U.S. 2020 gun sales figure this year. Kentucky has 1.3% of the U.S. population.

By a similar measure, sales in California this year are relatively low at 1,334,819, which is 4% of the national figure. Almost 12% of Americans live in California.

These are the number of guns sold by state, with the figures for October and the first 10 months of 2020:

State/Territory October Sales YTD Sales
Illinois 473,595 6,074,298
Kentucky 181,425 2,545,801
Texas 192,162 1,922,440
Florida 175,783 1,562,269
Indiana 227,056 1,430,409
California 151,359 1,334,819
Pennsylvania 145,680 1,176,578
Utah 119,117 1,012,831
Alabama 80,934 892,709
Michigan 108,742 868,190
Tennessee 79,718 807,824
Ohio 85,170 797,346
Minnesota 95,792 792,153
Georgia 77,979 736,874
North Carolina 81,490 725,338
Virginia 67,233 684,705
Washington 71,759 635,474
Wisconsin 72,837 598,343
Missouri 58,729 576,319
Colorado 59,132 558,906
Arizona 52,521 556,467
South Carolina 47,060 431,032
Oregon 44,350 424,704
New York 50,434 413,447
Oklahoma 35,083 381,384
Louisiana 35,224 342,841
Mississippi 27,815 294,546
Arkansas 27,177 262,353
Maryland 33,842 241,946
Idaho 24,014 228,078
West Virginia 21,199 216,001
Iowa 22,738 215,362
Massachusetts 27,772 210,718
Kansas 19,430 201,093
Nevada 18,838 183,668
Connecticut 21,481 176,385
New Mexico 16,739 171,109
New Hampshire 15,340 143,440
Montana 15,414 140,194
New Jersey 21,495 133,788
Maine 14,836 113,193
South Dakota 11,563 91,168
Nebraska 9,068 82,622
Alaska 7,564 81,546
Wyoming 7,464 71,929
North Dakota 8,115 69,497
Delaware 7,430 62,823
Vermont 5,214 47,898
Rhode Island 5,178 42,401
Puerto Rico 4,595 23,628
Hawaii 2,113 16,374
District of Columbia 1,507 9,311
Guam 354 2,941
Virgin Islands 222 1,211
Mariana Islands 28 180

