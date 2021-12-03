Gun Sales Collapse to 2.2 Million. Here Are the Numbers by State.

Gun sales plunged in November, down 25% from the same month in 2020 to 2,217,458, according to the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The annual U.S. total for the first 11 months of 2021 is flat with the same period last year at 35.7 million. Based on data for the past several months, after several years during which U.S. gun sales rose, capped by a 2020 surge blamed mostly on the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest, in 2021, the rise has tapered off.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its NICS. Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 350 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 2 million denials. Therefore, the data is the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.

It is not clear why sales have started to fall. However, the reason for the surge last year into the first half of 2021 has been analyzed closely. According to The Guardian, about one in five new gun sales are to first-time buyers.

The composition of gun buyers also has changed. CNN reports: “In 2020, half of all gun buyers were women, researchers say. One-fifth were Hispanic, and one-fifth were Black, according to the Northeastern University & Harvard Injury Control Research Center.” The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social unrest also have been given as reasons.



Despite what could be a drop this year, gun sales have increased most years since 1999. Annual sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. In 1999, the first full year the FBI kept data, sales totaled 9,138,123.

The state with the most gun sales in November was Kentucky, with 372,237. That is 17% of national sales, though the state has only 1.3% of the population.

Here are total sales by state or territory for the first 11 months of this year:

Alabama (854,080)

Alaska (83,567)

Arizona (515,778)

Arkansas (259,459)

California (1,351,076)

Colorado (574,023)

Connecticut (257,179)

Delaware (62,907)

District of Columbia (11,660)

Florida (1,560,757)

Georgia (738,311)

Guam (4,138)

Hawaii (16,245)

Idaho (248,986)

Illinois (8,036,858)

Indiana (1,698,198)

Iowa (245,795)

Kansas (207,939)

Kentucky (3,473,035)

Louisiana (360,707)

Maine (117,261)

Mariana Islands (323)

Maryland (246,090)

Massachusetts (240,538)

Michigan (893,501)

Minnesota (873,639)

Mississippi (286,796)

Missouri (572,875)

Montana (145,842)

Nebraska (82,564)

Nevada (171,980)

New Hampshire (138,693)

New Jersey (209,839)

New Mexico (177,022)

New York (425,778)

North Carolina (716,542)

North Dakota (73,996)

Ohio (776,813)

Oklahoma (373,193)

Oregon (414,935)

Pennsylvania (1,287,678)

Puerto Rico (67,489)

Rhode Island (35,144)

South Carolina (443,095)

South Dakota (97,847)

Tennessee (871,590)

Texas (1,794,401)

Utah (1,090,028)

Vermont (46,966)

Virgin Islands (1,965)

Virginia (592,584)

Washington (667,831)

West Virginia (201,157)

Wisconsin (719,957)

Wyoming (76,182)

