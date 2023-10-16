America's Slowest Selling Beer Courtesy of Bottle Logic Brewing

The most successful beers, based on sales, include those that sell hundreds of thousands of gallons per year. At the top of that list are beers from Miller and Bud (although Bud Light ran into a scandal that cut sales). Some highly regarded beers have almost no sales. At the top of that list is Fundamental Observation, according to Men’s Journal.

Bottle Logic Brewing brews Fundamental Observation. According to Beer Connoisseurs, it is classified as an imperial stout, which is malt and alcohol-heavy. Fundamental Observation tends to have a bitter flavor.

Bottle Logic Brewing is based in Anaheim. Like many other bands, it sells merchandise and loyalty cards, businesses that may do better than the beer itself. It even allows people to order beer to go.



Beer has a long history in the United States. The oldest brewery, Yuengling, was founded in 1829 as D. G. Yuengling & Son. It still produces beer, and its products are among America’s most popular. (This is how much a case of beer costs in each state.)



According to a recent Gallup poll, some 63% of American adults drink alcohol — and the favored beverage among them is beer. Some 42% of American drinkers prefer beer, compared to 34% who choose wine, and just 19% who enjoy liquor the most.

Americans drink 2.8 million 2.25-gallon containers of beer a day. According to 24/7 Wall St.:

And almost none of it is Fundamental Observation.