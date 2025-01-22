How Tough Is Your State on Crime? All 50 Ranked Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

More people are incarcerated in the United States than any other country, with 1,808,100 prisoners, and the fifth-highest incarceration rate at 541 per 1,000 people, just barely below Turkmenistan, Rwanda, Cuba, and El Salvador. For comparison, the United Kingdom has an incarceration rate of 144, and Canada’s is 127. America has more prisoners than China, which has four times the population of the United States.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The United States incarcerates more people than any other country on Earth, and has one of the highest incarceration rates.

High rates of incarceration actually ctonribute to higher rates of crime, poverty, income inequality, and low life expectancy.

More than 56% of the prison population in the United States is serving a sentence of more than 10 years, and the population and their time in prison is increasing rapidly. A large portion of the prison population is being held pre-trial, meaning they are still innocent and have not yet been sentenced by a court, but are too poor to pay for bail, perpetuating the cycle of poverty that leads to crime. Others are kept long after their sentence is completed because the private prisons are paid by the government for the number of prisoners they hold, meaning they have little incentive to release their prisoners.

These prisoners are then loaned to private companies as cheap labor (see: slaves), where they are paid pennies per hour. Companies that make use of slave labor in the United States include Walmart, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Starbucks, Compaq, and Verizon, among others.

The huge number of prisoners and the abysmal facilities provided for them and their treatment at the hands of private prison companies have been called human rights atrocities. The United States has been repeatedly chastised for its human rights violations in its prisons.

Unfortunately, human history and repeated studies have shown that high incarceration rates do not correlate with low crime rates or safer cities. On the contrary, countries with high rates of incarceration are usually ideologically oppressive and extremely corrupt, and it always increases poverty and income inequality. In the United States, this corruption and ideology takes different forms in different states, since each state is able to police its own population, to an extent, in the way it sees fit. But which state is toughest on crime?

For this list, we compare the incarceration rate, prison population, and public safety ranking of every state. States are ranked by incarceration rate.

#50 Massachusetts

Incarceration rate : 241

Total prison population : 16,789

This is as low as it gets in the United States. Even this tiny little state has a bigger prison population than some other developed nations and a higher rate than most of the world. That being said, Massachusetts is also implementing some new programs to help lower the rate and reduce crime at the same time.

#49 Vermont

Incarceration rate : 245

Total prison population : 1,583

Naturally, the state that elected Bernie Sanders to Congress would have a low crime rate and low incarceration rate. Vermont is in the top ten states for rates of volunteerism, was named the smartest state in the country in 2005 and 2006, and has the lowest rate of students to teachers in the country.

#48 Rhode Island

Incarceration rate : 254

Total prison population : 2,779

In 2009, Rhode Island was called the safest state in the entire country after it made large strides to decriminalize non-violent crimes and activities.

#47 New Jersey

Incarceration rate : 270

Total prison population : 25,016

New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the country, with almost 25% of the state being born outside the United States, and around 500,000 (6.2% of population) undocumented immigrants.

#46 Maine

Incarceration rate : 272

Total prison population : 3,777

Black people in Maine are 9.2 times more likely to be arrested in Maine than white people. At the same time, Maine has made it easier for people to vote and is among the more progressive and safest states in the Union.

#45 New Hampshire

Incarceration rate : 278

Total prison population : 3,886

Interestingly, New Hampshire is the least religious state in the country. People in New Hampshire are far less religious in general; around 52% of the population identify as “nonreligious”. Only 54% say they are “absolutely certain there is a god” whereas the rate for the United States as a whole is 71%. This makes sense, as higher levels of fundamental Christianity also correlate with higher prison populations.

#44 New York

Incarceration rate : 317

Total prison population : 62,339

New York police have made a reputation for themselves for being overzealous, oppressive, violent, wildly incompetent, corrupt, and lazy. Yet it still doesn’t break into the highest incarceration rates of the country, proving that huge police budgets and violent police forces don’t lead to lower crime rates.

#43 Minnesota

Incarceration rate : 323

Total prison population : 18,457

Of the prison population in Minnesota, around 67% are in prison waiting for their trial date, meaning they are innocent yet missing work, family, and life because Minnesota’s prison population is too big for the state to handle effectively.

#42 Connecticut

Incarceration rate : 326

Total prison population : 11,747

Around three times the number of people in prison are people who are on probation or parole. This is true for most states in the country, where the number of people who are on parole or probation is many times the prison population.

#41 Hawaii

Incarceration rate : 367

Total prison population : 5,283

Crime in Hawaii has increased mostly due to the skyrocketing cost of living caused by people from the mainland moving to Hawaii and purchasing land that the native Hawaiians can’t afford, or that was taken from them by force. Hotels and resort companies often force locals off their land, driving them into poverty and homelessness.

#40 Washington

Incarceration rate : 373

Total prison population : 29,065

Around 73% of the prison population in Washington has not yet had their trial, and are being held awaiting their trial date.

#39 Utah

Incarceration rate : 396

Total prison population : 13,381

Black people in Utah are 9.1 times more likely to be sentenced to prison than white people, this is in a state that is overwhelmingly white (78%) and overwhelmingly Mormon (60% in 2019) — a religion that includes racist and prejudiced views and doctrines against minorities.

#38 Illinois

Incarceration rate : 433

Total prison population : 54,474

Illinois is famous for having its laws and government run by a handful of corrupt political families, who have themselves spent time in the Illinois prison system. Mismanagement and corruption have continued to plague Illinois and Chicago in particular.

#37 Maryland

Incarceration rate : 475

Total prison population : 29,304

Maryland is one of the most densely populated and culturally diverse states in the country and is one of only six states where non-whites are a majority of the population.

#36 California

Incarceration rate : 494

Total prison population : 192,694

Much like the rest of the country, California’s prison population exploded after 1980 during America’s “War on Drugs” which only worked to incarcerate millions of black people.

#35 Oregon

Incarceration rate : 494

Total prison population : 20,942

Around 15% of the prison population in Oregon is over the age of 55, and many more are awaiting trial or are on probation.

#34 Michigan

Incarceration rate : 538

Total prison population : 53,683

Much of the crime and poverty in Michigan is due to private auto companies abandoning the company towns they created, leaving thousands of people without jobs, income, or homes. A problem that persists until today.

#33 Delaware

Incarceration rate : 539

Total prison population : 5,492

Most of the crime in Delaware is related to corporate fraud and tax avoidance because Delaware is an on-shore tax haven for companies in the United States, with 90% of all companies that went public in 2021 being incorporated in Delaware. You won’t see these people in the Delaware prison system for some reason, however.

#32 Iowa

Incarceration rate : 550

Total prison population : 17,595

In Iowa, prisoners are fined if they break minor rules, meaning that an already poor population is being exploited while serving their time.

#31 Colorado

Incarceration rate : 556

Total prison population : 32,495

#30 North Carolina

Incarceration rate : 559

Total prison population : 59,753

#29 North Dakota

Incarceration rate : 560

Total prison population : 4,363

Around 74% of the incarcerated population are awaiting trial.

#28 Pennsylvania

Incarceration rate : 589

Total prison population : 76,355

#27 Nebraska

Incarceration rate : 591

Total prison population : 11,635

#26 South Carolina

Incarceration rate : 606

Total prison population : 32,038

#25 Nevada

Incarceration rate : 610

Total prison population : 19,370

#24 Wisconsin

Incarceration rate : 615

Total prison population : 36,199

#23 Ohio

Incarceration rate : 621

Total prison population : 72,989

Even though Ohio’s prisons (like most other states) are filled beyond capacity, and violent crime rates have been dropping, its prison population continues to rise.

#22 New Mexico

Incarceration rate : 647

Total prison population : 13,637

New Mexico has the second-highest rate of violent crime (behind Alaska) and the highest rate of property crime. One would wonder why it is not at the top of this list.

#21 Kansas

Incarceration rate : 648

Total prison population : 19,022

#20 West Virginia

Incarceration rate : 674

Total prison population : 11,954

#19 Virginia

Incarceration rate : 679

Total prison population : 58,917

Like the rest of the country, violent crime has been decreasing in Virginia in recent decades, and crime rates in Virginia are lower than in similar neighboring states, yet Virginia continues to incarcerate higher numbers of people.

#18 Arizona

Incarceration rate : 710

Total prison population : 52,329

#17 Missouri

Incarceration rate : 713

Total prison population : 44,016

#16 Idaho

Incarceration rate : 720

Total prison population : 13,965

#15 Indiana

Incarceration rate : 721

Total prison population : 49,241

The crime rate in Indiana is 18.5 per 1,000 residents, which is below the national average, and yet it ranks high on incarceration, meaning that most people are in prison for non-violent reasons.

#14 Alaska

Incarceration rate : 744

Total prison population : 5,456

Alaska has an unusually high crime rate, with some of the highest rates of domestic violence, suicide, and sexual assault.

#13 Texas

Incarceration rate : 751

Total prison population : 225,480

The prison system in Texas has been described as a human rights atrocity, and state lawmakers often go out of their way to make it as inhumane as possible. This includes refusing to pay for air conditioning during the summer, suing a prisoner so they don’t have to give him a blanket, and more.

#12 Montana

Incarceration rate : 785

Total prison population : 8,508

#11 Wyoming

Incarceration rate : 785

Total prison population : 4,568

#10 Florida

Incarceration rate : 795

Total prison population : 157,000

You can take the Confederacy out of America, but you can’t take America out of the Confederacy. Of the top 10 most oppressive states in the country, 8 of them were members of the Confederate States of America. These states continued to try to oppress and exploit African Americans well into the 1900s and today through gerrymandering, segregation, prison labor, and other racist policies.

#9 South Dakota

Incarceration rate : 812

Total prison population : 7,386

Even though South Dakota has had a stable and relatively low crime rate, that hasn’t stopped it from filling up its prisons.

#8 Tennessee

Incarceration rate : 817

Total prison population : 57,625

Tennessee has regularly had the highest rate of gun violence and gun crime in the country. Memphis and Jackson both rank among the most dangerous cities in the United States.

#7 Georgia

Incarceration rate : 881

Total prison population : 96,171

In the years after the Civil War, more people were lynched in Georgia than in any other state, with 586 confirmed murders taking place, with most of the guilty parties not being punished. This trend continues today as white people receive lighter sentences than black people convicted of a similar crime.

#6 Kentucky

Incarceration rate : 889

Total prison population : 40,107

#5 Alabama

Incarceration rate : 898

Total prison population : 45,573

The prison homicide rate in Alabama is nine times higher than in the rest of the country, often perpetuated and encouraged by prison guards.

#4 Oklahoma

Incarceration rate : 905

Total prison population : 36,388

Oklahoma was called the “world’s prison capital” by global publications and had the highest incarceration rate in 2018, which means it had a higher rate than any other country in the world. That remains true today.

#3 Arkansas

Incarceration rate : 912

Total prison population : 27,795

Along with its high prison population, Arkansas also perpetuates harmful and discriminatory policies like banning abortion, weakening labor unions, banning same-sex marriage, allowing the use of the electric chair, and more. A state as backward as Arkansas deserves to be nowhere else but the top three on this list.

#2 Mississippi

Incarceration rate : 1,020

Total prison population : 29,980

Mississippi is ranked as the fourth-hardest state to vote in.

#1 Louisiana

Incarceration rate : 1,067

Total prison population : 48,973

Louisiana had a higher murder and manslaughter rate than any other state in 2023.

