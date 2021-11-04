COP26 prospects could ride on this one, new database

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(Mark Hulbert, author and longtime investment columnist, is the founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest; his Hulbert Ratings audits investment newsletter returns.)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — As the world waits with bated breath for what emerges from the COP26 climate summit, I see one glimmer of hope.

That’s because there’s now a database that tracks the greenhouse gas emissions of virtually all publicly-traded global corporations, along with the progress they’re making towards global carbon reduction goals. This will enable COP26’s decision makers to set more specific, targeted and actionable goals for what each company must achieve in order to do its part to mitigate climate change.

The mere existence of a database may not strike you as much to hang your hat on, given the imminent climate catastrophe the world faces. But a database is a crucial first step, and up until recently it’s been largely missing. And, according to the famous comments attributed to the late management guru W. Edwards Deming, if you can’t measure it you can’t improve or manage it. . . .

