Sneak preview of Biden at COP26

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

In advance of the UN’s vital climate summit starting this weekend, Callaway Climate Insights is running previews from our top columnists all this week.

(Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — We can’t vouch for its authenticity, but here’s an early draft of President Joe Biden’s speech to the COP26 summit:

Folks, it’s great to be here in Glasgow. It’s a little chilly in this room, though. Do you think you could turn up the heat a bit?

Anyway, this is a “Code Red” moment for Planet Earth. The world is in peril. That’s not hyperbole.

Let me tell you what the U.S. is prepared to do to combat this climate crisis. . . .

To read this column, all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Subscribe now

Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter