So are electric vehicles safe in winter weather or what?

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(Bill Sternberg is a veteran Washington journalist and former editorial page editor of USA Today.)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — When a heavy snowstorm smothered the DMV (as the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are sometimes called) earlier this month, some people were without electricity for more than a week. And hundreds of motorists, including U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, were stranded for more than 24 hours in sub-freezing weather on a nearly 50-mile stretch of I-95 between Washington and Richmond.

The epic traffic jam set off a round of finger-pointing at Virginia transportation officials. It also triggered a raging debate over whether the I-95 debacle would have been even worse if more people had been driving electric vehicles and, more broadly, whether today’s electric vehicles can cope with harsh winter conditions.

So, what’s the deal with EVs and winter weather? . . .

