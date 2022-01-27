How Latin America's healthcare industry could benefit from global warming

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

(Michael Molinski is a senior economist at Trendline Economics. He’s worked for Fidelity, Charles Schwab and Wells Fargo, and previously as a foreign correspondent and editor for Bloomberg News and MarketWatch.)

LIMA, Peru (Callaway Climate Insights) — It’s no secret that the effects of global warming, if left unchecked, will affect the entire planet. But what about the healthcare industry, especially as it relates to Latin America?

Even before the Covid pandemic hit, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said the health effects of climate change could include “increased respiratory and cardiovascular disease, injuries and premature deaths related to extreme weather events, changes in the prevalence and geographical distribution of food- and water-borne illnesses and other infectious diseases, and threats to mental health.”

The healthcare industry, including hospitals, physician groups, pharmaceutical companies and biotech could benefit from the increasing wave of sick people. . . .

To read this column, all our insights, news and in-depth interviews, please subscribe and support our great climate finance journalism.

Callaway Climate Insights Newsletter