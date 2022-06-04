This Is The Hottest Inhabited Place on Earth

High temperatures in India and Pakistan have made some areas in those countries almost uninhabitable. This April was the hottest April in India in history. In Pakistan, it was the hottest April in 61 years. Global warming was blamed, as it has been for many extremely high hot weather events over the last several years. Unfortunately, almost every climate scientist in the world believes that, over the decades ahead, this situation will get much worse and spread to other parts of the globe.

Using data from the Global Historical Climate Network, 24/7 Wall St. identified the hottest inhabited place on Earth. Places were ranked based on the average year-round temperature. Only places that are currently inhabited were included.

The cities and towns we considered span the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Several of these areas have had at least one month in the last 10 years where the average temperature was above 100 F.

To determine the hottest inhabited place on Earth, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed average temperature data from the Global Historical Climate Network (Version 4) of the National Centers for Environmental Information of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Weather stations were ranked based on the average year-round temperature from 2011 to 2020. Only places with at least five years of data were considered. Data used to determine the hottest month also came from the GHCN and are for the years 2011 to 2020.

The hottest inhabitant place on Earth is Abéché, Chad. Here are the details:

> Avg. year-round temperature: 90.0 F

> Hottest avg. month: May (99.3 F avg. temp.)

> Hottest month in last decade: May 2020 (100.7 F avg. temp.)

> Elevation at nearest weather station: 1,801 feet

