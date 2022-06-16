Economy

This Is the Most Competitive Country in the World

Douglas A. McIntyre
June 16, 2022 8:30 am

The International Institute for Management Development’s World Competitiveness Center (WCC) releases its most competitive countries list every year. According to the 2022 edition, “It provides benchmarking and trends, as well as statistics and survey data based on extensive research. It analyzes and ranks countries according to how they manage their competencies to achieve long-term value creation.”

The yardsticks measure data from 63 economies. The rankings are based on 333 factors. Among other things, this includes feedback from companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Denmark topped the list. Professor Arturo Bris, director of the WCC, commented: “Denmark has played extremely aggressively on the sustainability front and benefits from being a small country in the European market.” It did well in such categories as business legislation, “societal” framework, productivity and management practices. Other factors were life expectancy at birth and universal health coverage.

The United States ranked 10th in the survey.

Here are the 50 most competitive countries in the world:

2022 Rank Country 2021 Rank
1 Denmark 3
2 Switzerland 1
3 Singapore 5
4 Sweden 2
5 Hong Kong SAR 7
6 Netherlands 4
7 Taiwan, China 8
8 Finland 11
9 Norway 6
10 USA 10
11 Ireland 13
12 UAE 9
13 Luxembourg 12
14 Canada 14
15 Germany 15
16 Iceland 21
17 China 16
18 Qatar 17
19 Australia 22
20 Austria 19
21 Belgium 24
22 Estonia 26
23 United Kingdom 18
24 Saudi Arabia 32
25 Israel 27
26 Czech Republic 34
27 Korea Rep. 23
28 France 29
29 Lithuania 30
30 Bahrain new
31 New Zealand 20
32 Malaysia 25
33 Thailand 28
34 Japan 31
35 Latvia 38
36 Spain 39
37 India 43
38 Slovenia 40
39 Hungary 42
40 Cyprus 33
41 Italy 41
42 Portugal 36
43 Kazakhstan 35
44 Indonesia 37
45 Chile 44
46 Croatia 59
47 Greece 46
48 Philippines 52
49 Slovak Republic 50
50 Poland 47


