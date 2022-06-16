This Is the Most Competitive Country in the World

The International Institute for Management Development’s World Competitiveness Center (WCC) releases its most competitive countries list every year. According to the 2022 edition, “It provides benchmarking and trends, as well as statistics and survey data based on extensive research. It analyzes and ranks countries according to how they manage their competencies to achieve long-term value creation.”

The yardsticks measure data from 63 economies. The rankings are based on 333 factors. Among other things, this includes feedback from companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Denmark topped the list. Professor Arturo Bris, director of the WCC, commented: “Denmark has played extremely aggressively on the sustainability front and benefits from being a small country in the European market.” It did well in such categories as business legislation, “societal” framework, productivity and management practices. Other factors were life expectancy at birth and universal health coverage.

The United States ranked 10th in the survey.



Here are the 50 most competitive countries in the world:

2022 Rank Country 2021 Rank 1 Denmark 3 2 Switzerland 1 3 Singapore 5 4 Sweden 2 5 Hong Kong SAR 7 6 Netherlands 4 7 Taiwan, China 8 8 Finland 11 9 Norway 6 10 USA 10 11 Ireland 13 12 UAE 9 13 Luxembourg 12 14 Canada 14 15 Germany 15 16 Iceland 21 17 China 16 18 Qatar 17 19 Australia 22 20 Austria 19 21 Belgium 24 22 Estonia 26 23 United Kingdom 18 24 Saudi Arabia 32 25 Israel 27 26 Czech Republic 34 27 Korea Rep. 23 28 France 29 29 Lithuania 30 30 Bahrain new 31 New Zealand 20 32 Malaysia 25 33 Thailand 28 34 Japan 31 35 Latvia 38 36 Spain 39 37 India 43 38 Slovenia 40 39 Hungary 42 40 Cyprus 33 41 Italy 41 42 Portugal 36 43 Kazakhstan 35 44 Indonesia 37 45 Chile 44 46 Croatia 59 47 Greece 46 48 Philippines 52 49 Slovak Republic 50 50 Poland 47



