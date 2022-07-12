Nature's last dance, the summer of EVs and Germany's new wind scheme

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights

In today’s issue:

— Climate catastrophes will soon change where we go on vacation, and why

— As electric vehicles surpass 5% of new sales in the U.S., the EV era arrives

— Germany goes all in on wind as oil and gas supplies threatened

— An A-Z of Amazon’s climate efforts as Prime Day approaches

One of my fondest memories of vacationing in California with my family was staying at the Tenaya Lodge just outside the south entrance to Yosemite National Park. Just inside that gate was the famous Mariposa Grove of giant Sequoias, where one could stroll in awe of those giant sentries of history.

Today those trees are threatened by a fast-moving wildfire, the latest to inflict California and the American West, and the Tenaya is a staging point for firefighters. About 125 miles north, Lake Tahoe’s internationally famous crystal-clear waters, where you could see down almost 100 feet not too long ago, have lost about a third of their clarity in the last few years due to pollution.

In South America this week, authorities reported that the Amazon rainforest lost almost 4,000 kilometers in the first six months of 2022 to deforestation, including fires set intentionally to clear brush. The massive loss is the most in at least six years and has contributed to a total reduction in the forest’s size of 17% in the past 50 years.

Indeed, as we all jam airports to fly away on vacation this summer after two years of lockdown, it’s important to remember that many of the places we’re going might not be around in a generation. Or sooner.

The idea of paying last respects to natural wonders we always took for granted will become a travel theme itself over the next decade, as we flock to places to see them for the last time. The resulting crowds will only hasten their demise.

More insights below . . . .

