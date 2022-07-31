The Best State for Remote Work

Millions of Americans have been able to relocate because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies have needed to shutter offices to prevent the spread of the virus. Among these, some have said people will never need to return to a physical location. Other firms have offered hybrid work opportunities in which people alternative between home and an office.

Remote work has allowed people to move from places they have to live to where they want to live. Many of these have left large and expensive coastal cities like San Francisco and New York to less expensive cities inland.

Evaluations of the best places for remote work go beyond worker home location preference. A new study by Core Signal titled “Remote Work Trends During COVID-19 in the US and Europe” covered, among other things, the best states for remote work.



The U.S. portion of the study was based on an analysis of over 40 million white collar workers. These were filtered by remote jobs postings by state. According to CNBC: “California leads the list, with Texas and New York trailing close behind.”

It is important to note that the research can be misleading. Of course the states with the highest population have the highest percentage of total remote job posting in America. California, at the top of the list, has about 11% of the U.S. population. Texas is the second largest by population. Florida, which is fifth on the Core Signal report, is the third largest population in size.

Another reason some of the highest populations are on the Core Signal list is because these states have high technology sector jobs. The likelihood people can work from home in this industry is relatively high compared to those in manufacturing, construction, or service industries which include hotels and restaurants.

The “work from home” movement won’t end. COVID-19 continues to spread across the country. And, many people who work remotely don’t want to go back to offices.

