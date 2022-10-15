Here’s When You Could Get Tax Rebate Checks from Hawaii

Hawaii residents will start getting tax rebate checks of up to $300 soon. The state has already issued rebate payments to those who were supposed to get the payment through direct deposit.

The paper checks, however, were delayed due to the paper shortage. Now, it is expected that the remainder of the tax rebate checks from Hawaii could start going out next week.

Tax Rebate Checks From Hawaii: When To Expect Them

Gov. David Ige first proposed the tax rebate in the 2022 State of the State address with the objective of offering cost-of-living relief. Then early last month, the governor announced that eligible taxpayers would soon start receiving the rebate payment.

The State Department of Taxation started issuing the payment last month through direct deposit. As of October 3, the department had issued more than 280,000 direct deposits. No paper checks were issued last month due to the paper shortage.

Now, the department has informed that the tax rebate checks from Hawaii will finally start to go out starting October 17, according to Hawaii News Now. It is expected that all the paper checks will be mailed by the end of the month. The department will distribute the checks in batches of 2,000.

Taxpayers who were supposed to get the rebate via direct deposit but haven’t yet received it, can email the State Department of Taxation at tax.refunds@hawaii.gov. Taxpayers can also visit this link for more information on the tax rebate checks.

Who Will Get It And How Much?

Individuals with income below $100,000 in 2021 will qualify for $300 and $300 for each dependent, while those with income above $100,000 will get $100 and $100 for each dependent.

Similarly, couples filing jointly and earning less than $200,000 in 2021 will get $300 per person and $300 for each dependent, and couples with income above $200,000 will get $100 per person and $100 for each dependent.

So, a family of four can qualify for up to $1,200 in a tax refund. It is estimated that about 89% of the taxpayers will qualify for $300 and 11% for $100. This rebate was the result of Hawaii’s 2022 budget surplus and is expected to cost the state about $295 million.

To qualify for the tax rebate checks from Hawaii, taxpayers must have filed their income tax returns for 2021 by July 31. Also, they should be a resident of Hawaii for at least nine months. It must be noted that taxpayers don’t need to take any action to get the rebate. The department will automatically send them the payment if they are eligible.

Taxpayers who file their return after July 31 could also qualify if they file their return by Dec. 31, 2022. Such taxpayers, however, are likely to get the rebate up to 10 weeks after acceptance of their return by the DOTAX (Department of Taxation).

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk