These Are The States Sending Relief Payments In November

Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, inflation has remained close to a 40-year high. However, with no immediate inflation relief from the federal government, many states are sending or will send inflation relief payments to residents this month. Detailed below are the states sending relief payments in November.

California

California‘s inflation relief package includes the Middle Class Tax Refund program. Under the program, eligible residents qualify for a one-time payment of up to $1,050.

The state started sending the payments via debit cards and direct deposits in October and will continue to send them this month. For more information on the program, visit the California Franchise Tax Board website.

Colorado

In May, Colorado approved a tax credit of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers. Those who filed their 2021 tax returns by June 30 would have gotten their payment in September.

However, those who requested an extension and filed by October 17 will get their payment by January 31, 2023. You can call the Colorado Cash Back Call Center at 303-951-4996 to get more information on the payments.

Delaware

Delaware distributed $300 relief rebate payments to most eligible taxpayers in May 2022. Those who are eligible but didn’t receive their rebate payment yet can apply for it online starting on November 1.

The application period will close on November 30, 2022. For more information on the rebate payment, visit the Delaware Department of Finance website.

Hawaii

In June, Hawaii approved a tax rebate for every taxpayer. Those with an annual income of less than $100,000 will get $300, while those with an annual income of more than $100,000 will receive $100.

Taxpayers who filed their 2021 state tax return by July 31, 2022 should have received the rebate in September. Those who requested paper checks would have received it by October 31. However, those who file their return after July 31 can expect their rebate payment up to 10 weeks after their return is accepted.

Idaho

In a special session in September, Idaho approved a tax rebate of $300 for single filers and $600 for joint filers. The state is already sending the rebate payments, and according to the governor, all rebates should arrive by Thanksgiving. Taxpayers can check the status of their payment by visiting this link.

Illinois

Illinois is sending two separate rebates: income and property. Residents with income below $200,000 in 2021 (or $400,000 for couples) will receive $50 as an income rebate and $100 for each dependent up to three.

The property tax rebate of up to $300 is available to residents with income of $250,000 or less ($500,000 per couple filing jointly). The Illinois Department of Revenue started issuing the rebate payments in September and expects the whole process of issuing payments to take “several months.”

Apart from these, other states sending relief payments in November are Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico and Rhode Island.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk