This 'Party School' Actually Pumps Out the Most Entrepreneurs in America SDI Productions / E+ via Getty Images

Stories abound about entrepreneurs dropping out of college and making it big. But these stories capture our attention because they tend to be the exception. Many business owners are also alumni of different universities, and some universities are perhaps better at pumping out entrepreneurs.

To find the universities producing the most business owners, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed small business lending company Clarify Capital’s report Top Universities Producing the Most Business Owners. Clarify Capital compiled five universities and colleges from each state with 10,000 or more alums and filtered them by those who had “business owner” in their LinkedIn profiles. We listed here the 25 universities with the most business owners and added information on each university from school ranking and review site Niche. The net price is the average cost after financial aid for students receiving grant or scholarship aid.

Why this matters

Hispanolistic / E+ via Getty Images

25. Indiana University Bloomington — Bloomington, IN

Number of business owner alums: 5,906

5,906 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 34,665

34,665 Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Average score ranges: SAT: 1180-1400; ACT: 27-32

SAT: 1180-1400; ACT: 27-32 Net price: $16,234 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$16,234 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business, Public Administration, Communications

24. University of Arizona — Tucson, AZ

Number of business owner alums: 5,959

5,959 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 30,230

30,230 Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Average score ranges: SAT: 1140-1370; ACT: 21-29

SAT: 1140-1370; ACT: 21-29 Net price: $17,075 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$17,075 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Psychology, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Communications

23. Brigham Young University-Idaho — Rexburg, ID

Number of business owner alums: 6,025

6,025 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 12,978

12,978 Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Average score ranges: SAT: 990-1200; ACT: 19-25

SAT: 990-1200; ACT: 19-25 Net price: $7,899 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$7,899 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Liberal Arts and Humanities, Business, Human Development

22. Harvard University — Cambridge, MA

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 6,190

6,190 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 7,516

7,516 Acceptance rate: 3%

3% Average score ranges: SAT: 1490-1580; ACT: 34-36

SAT: 1490-1580; ACT: 34-36 Net price: $19,491 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$19,491 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Social Science Research Methods, Economics, Computer Science

21. University of Southern California — Los Angeles, CA

Number of business owner alums: 6,237

6,237 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 20,185

20,185 Acceptance rate: 12%

12% Average score ranges: SAT: 1450-1550; ACT: 32-35

SAT: 1450-1550; ACT: 32-35 Net price: $36,808 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$36,808 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business, Biology, Communications

20. University of Colorado Boulder — Boulder, CO

Number of business owner alums: 6,285

6,285 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 30,707

30,707 Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Average score ranges: SAT: 1160-1390; ACT: 26-32

SAT: 1160-1390; ACT: 26-32 Net price: $21,836 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$21,836 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business, Psychology, Computer Science

19. Michigan State University — East Lansing, MI

Number of business owner alums: 6,693

6,693 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 37,492

37,492 Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Average score ranges: SAT: 1160-1360; ACT: 25-31

SAT: 1160-1360; ACT: 25-31 Net price: $22,803 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$22,803 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Advertising, Biology, Psychology

18. Purdue University — West Lafayette, IN

akrassel / iStock via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 6,950

6,950 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 36,484

36,484 Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Average score ranges: SAT: 1200-1470; ACT: 27-34

SAT: 1200-1470; ACT: 27-34 Net price: $12,576 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$12,576 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering

17. Florida State University — Tallahassee, FL

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 7,002

7,002 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 29,579

29,579 Acceptance rate: 25%

25% Average score ranges: SAT: 1210-1370; ACT: 26-31

SAT: 1210-1370; ACT: 26-31 Net price: $14,003 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$14,003 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Psychology, Finance, Criminal Justice and Safety Studies

16. University of California, Los Angeles — Los Angeles, CA

Royce Hall, University of California, Los Angeles (23-09-2003) by / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Number of business owner alums: 7,041

7,041 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 31,763

31,763 Acceptance rate: 9%

9% Average score ranges: SAT: N/A; ACT: N/A

SAT: N/A; ACT: N/A Net price: $16,999 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$16,999 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Economics, Sociology, Political Science and Government

15. Cornell University — Ithaca, NY

Number of business owner alums: 7,302

7,302 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 15,735

15,735 Acceptance rate: 7%

7% Average score ranges: SAT: 1470-1570; ACT: 33-35

SAT: 1470-1570; ACT: 33-35 Net price: $26,060 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$26,060 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Computer Science, Biology, Business

14. Ohio State University — Columbus, OH

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Number of business owner alums: 7,406

7,406 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 42,360

42,360 Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Average score ranges: SAT: 1310-1480; ACT: 29-32

SAT: 1310-1480; ACT: 29-32 Net price: $19,582 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$19,582 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Finance, Research and Experimental Psychology, Communications

13. Grand Canyon University — Phoenix, AZ

Number of business owner alums: 7,548

7,548 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 23,945

23,945 Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Average score ranges: SAT: N/A; ACT: N/A

SAT: N/A; ACT: N/A Net price: $21,939 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$21,939 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Nursing, Business, Human Services

12. University of South Florida — Tampa, FL

Number of business owner alums: 7,567

7,567 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 30,097

30,097 Acceptance rate: 44%

44% Average score ranges: SAT: 1140-1330; ACT: 24-29

SAT: 1140-1330; ACT: 24-29 Net price: $11,004 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$11,004 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Health Service Preparatory Studies, Psychology, Biomedical Sciences and Molecular Medicine

11. New York University (NYU) — New York, NY

littleny / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 7,665

7,665 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 28,354

28,354 Acceptance rate: 12%

12% Average score ranges: SAT: 1470-1570; ACT: 33-35

SAT: 1470-1570; ACT: 33-35 Net price: $29,499 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$29,499 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Liberal Arts and Humanities, Economics, Research and Experimental Psychology

10. Brigham Young University — Provo, UT

Pastelitodepapa / Wikimedia Commons

Number of business owner alums: 7,868

7,868 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 28,254

28,254 Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Average score ranges: SAT: 1280-1460; ACT: 27-32

SAT: 1280-1460; ACT: 27-32 Net price: $13,521 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$13,521 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Accounting, Exercise Physiology, Psychology

9. University of Texas at Austin — Austin, TX

dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 7,999

7,999 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 38,591

38,591 Acceptance rate: 31%

31% Average score ranges: SAT: 1230-1500; ACT: 26-33

SAT: 1230-1500; ACT: 26-33 Net price: $17,434 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$17,434 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Natural Sciences, Information Science, Liberal Arts and Humanities

8. Colorado State University — Fort Collins, CO

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 8,015

8,015 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 28,635

28,635 Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Average score ranges: SAT: 1080-1290; ACT: 23-29

SAT: 1080-1290; ACT: 23-29 Net price: $16,926 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$16,926 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business, Family Studies and Consumer Sciences, Psychology

7. University of Washington — Seattle, WA

Number of business owner alums: 8,045

8,045 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 29,226

29,226 Acceptance rate: 48%

48% Average score ranges: SAT: N/A; ACT: 27-33

SAT: N/A; ACT: 27-33 Net price: $10,603 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$10,603 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Research and Experimental Psychology, Computer Science, Biology

6. University of Florida — Gainesville, FL

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 8,706

8,706 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 31,017

31,017 Acceptance rate: 23%

23% Average score ranges: SAT: 1300-1490; ACT: 28-33

SAT: 1300-1490; ACT: 28-33 Net price: $11,740 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$11,740 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Psychology, Biology, Business

5. Texas A&M University — College Station, TX

Jujutacular / Wikimedia Commons

Number of business owner alums: 8,710

8,710 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 51,150

51,150 Acceptance rate: 63%

63% Average score ranges: SAT: 1150-1390; ACT: 25-31

SAT: 1150-1390; ACT: 25-31 Net price: $20,375 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$20,375 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Liberal Arts and Humanities, Biomedical Sciences and Molecular Medicine, Psychology

4. University of Central Florida — Orlando, FL

Number of business owner alums: 9,275

9,275 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 41,098

41,098 Acceptance rate: 41%

41% Average score ranges: SAT: 1200-1360; ACT: 25-29

SAT: 1200-1360; ACT: 25-29 Net price: $13,108 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$13,108 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Liberal Arts and Humanities, Psychology, Health Service Preparatory Studies

3. Pennsylvania State University — University Park, PA

Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

Number of business owner alums: 9,306

9,306 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 40,528

40,528 Acceptance rate: 55%

55% Average score ranges: SAT: 1210-1390; ACT: 26-31

SAT: 1210-1390; ACT: 26-31 Net price: $26,747 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$26,747 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Information Science, Biology, Finance

2. Southern New Hampshire University — Manchester, NH

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of business owner alums: 10,595

10,595 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 33,290

33,290 Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Average score ranges: SAT: N/A; ACT: N/A

SAT: N/A; ACT: N/A Net price: $32,043 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$32,043 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business, Liberal Arts and Humanities, Psychology

1. Arizona State University — Tempe, AZ

Number of business owner alums: 14,680

14,680 Full-time enrollment, undergrads: 59,884

59,884 Acceptance rate: 90%

90% Average score ranges: SAT: 1100-1320; ACT: 21-28

SAT: 1100-1320; ACT: 21-28 Net price: $14,808 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg)

$14,808 (compared to $15,523 nat’l avg) Most popular majors: Business Support Services, Biology, Psychology

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Before applying to a college or university, prospective students consider different aspects, including programs offered, price, student life, location, and more. One more factor could be how a school is able to provide the right learning environment to foster drive and entrepreneurship.