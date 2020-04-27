Short Interest Mostly Steady in Solar Stocks, Rises in Alt Energy Shares Paul Ausick

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were mixed during the two-week reporting period that ended on April 15. Of the companies we watch, short interest decreased on one solar stock and increased on all four alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw short interest remain unchanged at 11.11 million shares, which represents about 15.0% of the company’s float. Days to cover remained at six. In the two-week short interest period, the stock’s share price rose by 13.26%. Its 52-week range is $28.47 to $69.24, and it closed at $40.84 on Friday, down by 3.43% for the day.

SunPower Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest fell by 3.0% to 22.70 million shares, or 28.52% of the company’s float. In the two weeks to April 15, the share price rose by 31.76%. Days to cover remained at five. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.03 to $16.04, and it closed at $6.68 on Friday, down by about 2.34% for the day.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest remain unchanged during the first two weeks of April. Some 6.37% of the total float, or 2.92 million shares, were short, and days to cover slipped from four to three. The company’s shares rose by 5.97% over the period, and they closed Friday at $16.86, down by about 0.65% for the day, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $25.35.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) posted a rise of 11% in short interest during the period. Some 25.59 million shares were short as of April 15, or about 12.80% of the total float. The stock closed at $2.05 on Friday, up by about 15.47% for the day, in a 52-week range of $0.13 to $3.48. Days to cover increased from one to two. The share price soared by about 38.41% in the short interest period.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw short interest increase by 2.0% to 69.60 million shares. Days to cover remained at four, and about 22.96% of the company’s shares were short. In the initial half of April, the share price rose by about 24.29%. Its 52-week range is $1.86 to $6.05, and shares closed Friday at $4.40, up about 2.33% for the day.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) had a rise of 8.0% in short interest to 1.69 million shares. About 1.14% of the company’s float was short, and days to cover dipped from two to one. The share price rose by 7.02% in the two weeks to April 15. The stock closed at $1.91 on Friday, up about 2.42% for the day, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $3.30.

Bloom Energy Corp.’s (NYSE: BE) short interest rose by 6.0% in the two weeks. Some 22.11 million shares were short, representing about 25.90% of the company’s total float. Days to cover remained at six, and the stock price jumped by 58.32% during the period. Shares closed Friday at $8.28, up by 4.55% for the day, in a 52-week range of $2.44 to $15.45.