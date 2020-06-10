Short Sellers Pull Out of Alt Energy, Mixed on Solar Paul Ausick

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were mostly to the downside during the two-week reporting period that ended on May 29. Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on one solar stock and decreased on all five alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw short interest remained unchanged at 10.9 million shares, which represents about 14.4% of the company’s float. Days to cover remained at seven. In the two-week short interest period, the stock’s share price rose by 5.6%. Its 52-week range is $28.47 to $69.24, and it traded at $51.65 Wednesday morning.

SunPower Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest fell by 4.0% to 19.7 million shares, or 24.6% of the company’s float. Days to cover rose from five to six. In the two weeks to May 29, the share price fell by about 6.4%. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.03 to $16.04, and it traded at $7.85 on Wednesday.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest rise by about 5.2% during the two-week period. Some 7.7% of the total float, or 3.1 million shares, were short, and days to cover fell from six to three. The company’s shares rose by 1.4% over the period and traded Wednesday at $18.60, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $25.35.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) posted a 3% drop in short interest during the latter half of last month. Some 27.6 million shares were short as of May 29, about 14.0% of the total float. Days to cover remained at three. The stock traded at $2.60 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $0.13 to $3.00.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw short interest decrease by 2.0% to 70.0 million shares. Days to cover rose from five to six, and about 23.4% of the company’s shares were short. In the two weeks, the share price fell by about 7.5%. The stock’s 52-week range is $1.86 to $6.05, and shares traded Wednesday at $5.35.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) saw a drop of 8.0% in short interest to 1.1 million shares. About 0.8% of the company’s float was short, and days to cover remained at one. The share price fell by about 0.7% in the short interest period. The stock traded at $2.25 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $2.93.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) short interest fell by 9.0% in the two weeks. Some 17.5 million shares were short, representing about 21.3% of the company’s total float. Days to cover rose from six to seven, and the stock price decreased by 3.3% during the period. Shares traded Wednesday at $9.25, in a 52-week range of $2.44 to $14.51.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) saw short interest for the two-week period tumble by about 37.7% to 250,099 shares. Less than 1% of the company’s float was short. Days to cover remained at one. Shares were changing hands at $0.80 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $0.22 to $1.00.