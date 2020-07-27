Short Sellers All In on 2 Alt Energy Stocks, Mixed on Solar Stocks Paul Ausick

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were mixed during the two-week reporting period that ended on July 15. Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on two solar stocks and soared on two of five alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw short interest rise to 11.5 million shares, which represents about 15.2% of the company’s float. It would take those sellers about nine days to cover their short interest. In the two-week short interest period, the stock’s share price jumped by 23.2%. Its 52-week range is $28.47 to $69.24, and it closed at $62.16 on Friday, down by about 0.5% for the day.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest was essentially unchanged at 24.3 million shares, or 30.3% of the company’s float. Days to cover slipped from eight to seven. In the two weeks to July 15, the share price soared by 38.4%. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.03 to $16.04, and it closed at $9.74 on Friday, down 3.8% for the day.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest rise by about 7.9% during the first half of July. Some 5.6% of the total float, or 2.6 million shares, were short, and days to cover increased from two to three. The company’s shares rose by 23.1% over the period, and they closed Friday at $22.76, down by about 0.9% for the day, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $25.85.

FuelCell Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FCEL) short interest dropped by 12% during the two-week period. Some 39.0 million shares were short as of July 15, about 19.0% of the total float, and shares added 32.7%. Days to cover slipped from four to three. The stock closed at $2.52 on Friday, down 4.6% for the day, in a 52-week range of $0.23 to $3.42.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw short interest fall by 19% to 58.4 million shares. Days to cover slipped from four to three, and about 18.2% of the company’s shares were short. In the two weeks to July 15, the share price rose by 10.1%. The stock’s 52-week range is $1.88 to $10.49, and shares closed Friday at $8.52, down 0.1% for the day.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) saw a surge of 83.0% in short interest to 2.9 million shares. About 2.0% of the company’s float was short, and days to cover rose from one to two. The share price rose by about 13.1% in the two-week period. The stock closed at $2.49 on Friday, down by 2.2% for the day, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $3.75.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) short interest fell by 8.0% in the two weeks. Some 18.9 million shares were short, representing about 21.8% of the company’s total float. Days to cover fell from seven to five, and the stock price jumped by 62.2% during the period. Shares closed Friday at $16.91, down by about 3.8% for the day, in a 52-week range of $2.44 to $19.67.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) saw its short interest for the two-week period jump by about 64.6% to 177,578 shares. Less than 1% of the company’s float was short. Days to cover remained at one. Shares closed at $1.06 on Friday, down by about 5.4% on the day, in a 52-week range of $0.22 to $1.14.