Energy Business

Oil and Gas Short Sellers Still Getting Help From Low Oil Prices

Paul Ausick
October 12, 2020 9:54 am

Crude oil traded around $40 a barrel early Monday, up by about $0.60 a barrel over the past week. Trading remains in a narrow range right around $40 a barrel, where it’s been stuck for nearly four months.

Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on four of six energy stocks during the two-week reporting period ending September 30. Share prices decreased on all six stocks during the period.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) saw short interest drop by 7% to 19.5 million shares, which represents about 1.1% of the company’s float. Days to cover fell from three to two. In the two-week short interest period, the stock’s share price dropped by about 5.7%. Its 52-week range is $51.60 to $122.94, and shares closed at $74.00 on Friday, down by about 1.6% for the day.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) short interest rose by 6% to 44.8 million shares, or about 1.1% of the company’s float. Days to cover remained at two. In the two weeks to September 30, the share price fell by 5.4%. The stock’s 52-week range is $30.11 to $73.12, and it closed at $34.74 on Friday, down by about 1.5% for the day.

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) saw a rise of 1% in short interest during the latter half of September. About 0.2% of the total float, or 6.5 million American depositary shares (ADSs), were short, and days to cover remained at one. The company’s shares tumbled by about 11.2% over the period, and they closed down by about 0.7% Friday at $17.36, in a 52-week range of $15.51 to $40.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) short interest soared by 21% in the two weeks to September 30. Some 10.9 million shares were short, representing about 1% of the company’s total float. Days to cover remained at two, and the stock price fell by about 2.8% during the period. Shares closed Friday at $35.13, down by about 1.1%, in a 52-week range of $20.84 to $67.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE: PBR) short interest jumped by 29% during the two-week period. Some 23.3 million ADSs were short as of September 30, about 0.6% of the total float. They closed at $7.25 on Friday, in a 52-week range of $4.01 to $16.84. Petrobras plunged by nearly 14% in the two-week short interest period, and days to cover rose from one to two.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) saw short interest drop by 7% to 46.3 million shares. Days to cover remained at two, and about 5% of the company’s shares were short. In the two weeks to September 30, the share price fell by about 6.5%. The 52-week range is $9.00 to $47.58, and shares closed Friday at $10.82, down by about 3.2% for the day.

24/7 Wall St.
Top Analyst Raises Price Targets on 4 High Dividend-Paying Bank Stocks

Read more: Energy Business, BP, COP, CVX, OXY, PBR, XOM, oil and gas, short interest

Editors' Picks

The Solar, Alt Energy Stocks That Are Attracting Short Sellers

The Green Energy Company That Is Bigger Than Either Chevron or Exxon

Top Energy Analysts See Oil Up 25% or More in 2021: 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now