Short Sellers Still Betting on Solar, Alt Energy Stocks

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were mixed during the two-week reporting period that ended on October 15. Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on two solar stocks and three of five alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw short interest tumble to 8 million shares, which represents about 9.5% of the company’s float. Days to cover dipped from five to four. In the two-week short interest period, the stock’s share price jumped by about 24.3%. Its 52-week range is $28.47 to $87.74, and it traded at $83.60 on Tuesday.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest rose by 11% to 41.8 million shares, or 51.8% of the company’s float. Days to cover remained at six. In the two weeks to October 15, the share price popped by about 36%. The stock’s 52-week range is $2.64 to $19.38, and it traded at $16.05 on Tuesday.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest jump by 13.3% during the two-week period. Some 10.9% of the total float, or about 5 million shares, were short, and days to cover remained at three. The company’s share price increased by nearly 11% over the reporting period, and shares traded Tuesday at $39.60, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $44.86.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) short interest increased by 10% during the period. Days to cover remained at three. Some 47.2 million shares were short as of October 15, about 17.2% of the total float, and the share price jumped by 14%. The stock traded at $2.25 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $0.23 to $3.50.

Plug Power Inc.’s (NASDAQ: PLUG) short interest jumped by 17% to 72.2 million shares. Days to cover remained at three, and about 18.2% of the company’s shares were short. In the first half of October, the share price increased by 27%. Its 52-week range is $2.53 to $19.02, and shares traded Tuesday at $14.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CLNE) short interest increased by 3% to 2.8 million shares. About 2% of the company’s float was short, and days to cover remained at two. The share price rose by about 9.7% in the short interest period. The stock traded at $2.55 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $3.75.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) short interest slipped by 7% in the first two weeks of October. Some 18.4 million shares were short, representing about 19.4% of the company’s total float. Days to cover remained at four, and the stock price added more than 6% during the period. Shares traded Tuesday at $16.20, in a 52-week range of $2.63 to $23.38.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) saw short interest for the two-week period plunge by about 23% to 2.1 million shares. About 3.5% of the company’s float was short. Days to cover rose from one to five. Shares traded at $7.40 on Tuesday, in a 52-week range of $0.22 to $11.44.