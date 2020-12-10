Short Sellers Waver on Solar, Alt Energy Stocks

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were mixed during the two-week reporting period that ended on November 30. Of the companies we watch, short interest increased on two solar stocks and fell on four of five alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw its short interest rise 7% to 8.0 million shares, which represents about 8.9% of the company’s float. In the two-week short interest period, the share price increased by nearly 17%. The 52-week range is $28.47 to $98.46, and the stock closed at $86.22 on Wednesday.

SunPower Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest increased by 5% to 41.8 million shares, or 51.7% of the company’s float. In the two weeks to November 30, the share price increased by 16.7%. The stock’s 52-week range is $2.64 to $24.40, and it closed at $20.82 on Wednesday.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest dip by 4.3% during the two-week period. Some 11% of the total float, or about 5.0 million shares, were short. The share price increased by more than 10% over the short interest period, and shares closed Wednesday at $37.53, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $45.70.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) short interest slipped by 3% during the period. Some 34.7 million shares were short as of November 30, or about 16.6% of the total float. The share price skyrocketed by more than 250% in the period, and the stock closed at $8.157 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $0.62 to $11.31. The company issued 40 million new shares earlier this week, and the share price rose again.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) short interest fell by 8% to 66.5 million shares. About 18.1% of the shares are short. By the November 30 settlement date, the share price had increased by more than 12.5%. The stock’s 52-week range is $2.53 to $29.69.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) short interest increased by 6% to 2.7 million shares. About 1.9% of the company’s float was short. The share price jumped by more than 46% in the latter half of November. The stock closed at $4.46 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $5.25.

Bloom Energy Corp.’s (NYSE: BE) short interest tumbled by 24% in the period. Some 15.5 million shares were short, representing nearly 12% of the company’s total float. The stock price jumped by nearly 36% during the two weeks. Shares closed Wednesday at $25.01, in a 52-week range of $3.00 to $31.04.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) saw short interest in the two-week period drop by about 11% to 4.6 million shares. About 8.2% of the company’s float was short. Shares closed at $6.09 on Wednesday, in a 52-week range of $0.22 to $11.44.