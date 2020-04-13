Short Interest Falls on Solar Stocks, Mixed on Alt Energy Shares Paul Ausick

Short interest moves among solar and alternative energy stocks were most to the downside during the two-week reporting period that ended on March 31. Of the companies we watch, short interest decreased on all three solar stocks and decreased on three of four alternative energy stocks.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw short interest drop by 9% to 11.13 million shares, which represents about 15.0% of the company’s float. Days to cover fell from seven to six. In the two-week short interest period, the stock’s share price rose by 0.3%. Its 52-week range is $28.47 to $69.24, and it traded above $40 early Monday.

SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) short interest fell by 5.0% to 23.40 million shares, or 28.8% of the company’s float. Days to cover remained at five. In the two weeks to March 31, the share price rose by 0.2%. The stock’s 52-week range is $4.03 to $16.04, and it traded near $6 early Monday.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) saw short interest fall by about 7.0% during the two-week period. Some 6.4% of the total float, or 2.93 million shares, were short, and days to cover remained at four. The company’s shares dropped by 5.3% over the period and traded early Monday above $16, in a 52-week range of $12.00 to $25.35.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) posted a tumble of 32% in short interest during the period. Some 23.1 million shares were short as of March 31, about 11.6% of the total float. Days to cover slipped from two to one. The stock opened near $1.50 on Monday, in a 52-week range of $0.13 to $4.44. The share price fell by about 80% in the short interest period.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw short interest decrease by 6.0% to 67.91 million shares. Days to cover remained at four, and about 22.4% of the company’s shares were short. In the latter two weeks of March, the share price rose by about 4.7%. The stock’s 52-week range is $1.86 to $6.05, and shares traded early Monday at less than $4.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) saw a drop of 20.0% in short interest to 1.57 million shares. About 1.0% of the company’s float was short, and days to cover rose from one to two. The share price rose by 12.7% in the two-week period. It traded at less than $2 early Monday, in a 52-week range of $1.05 to $3.47.

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE) short interest rose by 11.0% in the two weeks. Some 20.82 million shares were short, representing about 24.8% of the company’s total float. Days to cover remained at six, and the stock price dropped by 14.5% during the period. Shares were changing hands early Monday at about $6, in a 52-week range of $2.44 to $15.45.