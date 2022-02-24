10 Energy Stocks Are Soaring After Russia Invades Ukraine

After rising to just over $100 a barrel early Thursday morning, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded at around $98.30 just before 8:00 a.m. Brent hit $102 per barrel earlier and traded just over $100 a barrel at the same time.

In U.S. premarket trading Thursday, U.S. oil and gas producers traded higher, while most other stocks headed lower. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.49%, the S&P 500 down 2.45% and the Nasdaq down 3.09%.

Russia was the world’s third-largest producer of petroleum and other liquids (after the United States and Saudi Arabia) in 2020. The country had an annual average of 10.5 million barrels per day in total liquid fuels production. Russia was also the second-largest producer of dry natural gas in 2020 (behind the United States), producing an estimated 22.5 trillion cubic feet.

Here are 10 energy stocks’ premarket trading numbers. All were near 52-week highs, and a couple had surpassed those highs.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG) traded up 7.80% at $128.20, after closing up 2.77% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $65.78 to $121.35.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: MRO) traded up 4.65% at $22.75, after closing up 0.65% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $9.70 to $23.18.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) traded up 4.06% at $40.25, after closing up 0.97% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $21.62 to $43.16.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) traded up 3.89% at $134.60, after closing up 1.20% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $65.27 to $136.55.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) traded up 3.64% at $140.49, after closing up 2.38% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $92.86 to $139.44.

Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) traded up 3.53% at $55.44, after closing up 1.67% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $20.14 to $58.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) traded up 3.41% at $91.24, after closing up 0.46% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $47.85 to $94.93.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) traded up 3.35% at $114.30, after closing up 0.73% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $62.81 to $116.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) traded up 3.35% at $232.81, after closing up 0.93% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $133.73 to $240.97.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) traded up 3.19% at $23.80, after closing up 2.88% on Wednesday. The stock’s 52-week range is $14.28 to $24.39.