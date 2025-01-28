Energy

All the Countries That Have Nuclear Reactors

alcfeoh21 / iStock via Getty Images
Drew Wood
Published:

In the popular imagination, nuclear power plants conjure fears of catastrophic explosions and radiation leaks, such as the Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine in 1986. In reality, hundreds of reactors safely operate all over the world with excellent safety records, and many countries are building or planning to build reactors. In this article, we’ll share what countries have reactors and which ones are planning to build them.

Key Points

  • Nuclear power is becoming more popular around the world, for environmental reasons, a desire for energy diversification and security, and in some cases, as the groundwork for possible future nuclear weapons programs.

Why the Interest in Nuclear Power?

Nuclear Power stations, world map, 2023
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

As of May 2023, 32 countries have a total of 436 working nuclear reactors, generating about 10% of the world’s demand for electricity. Note that these numbers reflect the number of reactors, not the number of power stations. Some plants have 2 or more reactors. And in some cases countries have one or two small research reactors rather than large commercial reactors. 

Next, some of the main reasons countries pursue nuclear power.

Energy Independence

Greenpeace Sprays Graffiti On Tanker Carrying Russian Oil Products In Ukraine War Protest
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Some countries are interested in nuclear power to make them less dependent on imported energy from other countries. For example, in light of the East-West standoff in Ukraine, Europe would like to be less dependent on piped-in oil from Russia.

Sustainability

Hand holding light bulb against nature on green background with icons energy sources for renewable, sustainable development. Ecology concept.
Chonlatee42 / Shutterstock.com

Nuclear power is also attractive because it is a carbon-neutral power source. Yes, it generates nuclear waste that needs long-term storage for thousands of years. But it only releases steam into the atmosphere that does not contribute to climate change.

Prestige & Technical Prowess

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Nuclear reactors are expensive and technologically complex. Therefore, countries that build them display impressive technological prowess. This makes them seem like leaders in their region and more attractive for investment by companies considering investing in the tech sector in those countries. 

Nuclear Weapons Infrastructure

China Photos / Getty Images

Finally, a few countries such as Iran and North Korea are developing and expanding nuclear weapons programs. Although the uranium used in power plants is not radioactive enough to build a nuclear bomb, there are processes to enrich it to weapons-grade. So nuclear power plants help some countries lay the technical groundwork for future weapons production. 

Africa

The Earth from space showing Africa. Extremely detailed image including elements furnished by NASA. Other orientations available.
MarcelClemens / Shutterstock.com

Only one country in Africa has an operational commercial nuclear power plant, but that will change in the coming years. 

  • South Africa is the only country in Africa generating electricity with nuclear power. It has 2 reactors. South Africa had a nuclear weapons program but shut it down with the collapse of the Apartheid government there. 
  • Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria are all at various stages of doing feasibility studies, regulatory frameworks, and construction of their first nuclear reactors. 

Asia (East and South)

Asia map in satellite picture, view of China, Korea, India, Malaysia, Taiwan from space. Orbit photo of Earth, globe at night. Dark seas and Pacific ocean. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com

More than half of the world’s population lives in Asia and it is an economic powerhouse for the globe. It has more nuclear reactors than any continent than North America.

  • China: 53 reactors, and is a nuclear weapons state. 
  • India: 24 reactors, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • Japan: 33 reactors. 
  • North Korea: 1 research reactor, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • Pakistan: 6 reactors, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • South Korea: 26 reactors
  • Taiwan: 2 reactors
  • Countries considering joining the nuclear power club in the future include Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, the Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka. 

Australia/Oceania

Australia from space at night with city lights of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, view of Oceania, Australian desert, communication technology, 3d render of planet Earth, elements from NASA
NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

Australia, New Zealand, and the island nations of the Pacific have no nuclear plants or plans to build them. Nuclear is a hard sell with the population there, who are heavily into environmentalism and not convinced yet that nuclear is the best of the non-carbon options. 

Europe

Planet Earth viewed from space with city lights in Europe. World with sunrise. Conceptual image for global business or European communication technology, elements from NASA
NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

Europe is heavily developed and has a large population, but few indigenous energy resources. It relies on imports of petroleum products from other countries. Until 2022, the continent imported a great deal of Russian oil by pipeline, but since the war in Ukraine heated up and Russia came under international sanctions, Europe has begun importing more from the United States and other countries. France is more dependent on nuclear power than any other country, drawing about 70% of its electricity from this source.

  • Belarus: 1 reactor
  • Belgium: 7 reactors
  • Bulgaria: 2 reactors
  • Czech Republic: 6 reactors
  • Finland: 5 reactors
  • France: 56 reactors, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • Hungary: 4 reactors
  • Netherlands: 1 reactor
  • Romania: 2 reactors
  • Russia: 38 reactors, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • Slovakia: 5 reactors
  • Spain: 7 reactors
  • Sweden: 6 reactors
  • Switzerland: 4 reactors
  • Ukraine: 15 reactors
  • United Kingdom: 15 reactors, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • Countries in the region considering building nuclear power plants include: Albania, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland.

Latin America

Image of planet Earth as seen from space with the continent of South America in the center
D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com

Few countries in Latin American use nuclear power at present, but that is likely to change in the future as local economies continue to develop. 

  • Argentina: 3 reactors
  • Brazil: 2 reactors
  • Mexico: 2 reactors
  • Cuba has also shown some interest in the possibility of using nuclear energy. Its economy has suffered from U.S. sanctions and from the drop in aid from Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. 

Middle East

Earth photo at night, City Lights of Europe, Middle East, Turkey, Italy, Black Sea, Mediterrenian Sea from space, World map on dark globe on satellite photo. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
GizemG / Shutterstock.com

The Middle East has vast petroleum reserves but countries in the region are still interested in nuclear energy. Why? Well, even their oil won’t last forever. Getting an early start on a diversified energy strategy makes sense to them. With Israel already nuclear-armed and Iran pursuing nuclear technology, Arab countries don’t want to fall behind their rivals. And some countries in the region, like Jordan and Egypt, don’t have substantial amounts of oil themselves. Nuclear power can help provide a steady source of electricity supplied domestically. 

  • Armenia: 1 reactor
  • Egypt: 2 research reactors, 4 more under construction for commercial power.
  • Iran: 1 reactor, developing a nuclear weapons program.
  • Israel: 1 nuclear research reactor, and is a nuclear weapons state.
  • Turkey: 0 reactors, but construction on the first will be complete 2025
  • United Arab Emirates: 3
  • Countries exploring and preparing for nuclear power in the future: Azerbaijan, Jordan, Saudi Arabia

North America

Image of planet Earth as seen from space with the continent of North America in the center isolated in black space
D-VISIONS / Shutterstock.com

The United States churns out about 10% of the total global nuclear energy. This is about 18.5% of the country’s own energy needs. North America as a whole has more reactors than any other continent. 

  • United States: 95 reactors
  • Canada: 19 reactors

 

 

