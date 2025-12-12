These Are the Top Uranium-Producing Countries in the World

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Uranium is found on every continent, but the largest deposits are in Australia, Kazakhstan, Canada, and Russia.

There are likely undiscovered substantial deposits under the permafrost of Canada, Greenland, Antarctica, and Siberia that may become recoverable as the planet continues warming.

Uranium production is concentrated in a handful of countries that are home to natural mineral reserves and established mining industries. Kazakhstan has dominated the global uranium market for more than a decade, consistently supplying over 40% of the world’s uranium. Their success is due to a significant supply of the metal and extensive use of something called “in-situ recovery mining”. Other countries are heavy players in this industry, including Canada, which is known for some of the world’s richest high-grade deposits. Alternatively, Australia has the largest known uranium reserves. These nations contribute the most to the global uranium supply chain, supporting energy and nuclear power generation. This post was updated on December 12, 2025 to provide a brief overview of uranium production and include a section on the future of uranium mining.

What Is Uranium?

Searsie / iStock via Getty Images

Uranium is a weakly radioactive metal that is found in many parts of the world in low concentrations. It emits alpha, beta, and gamma particles that can be cancer-causing if exposure is intense and long-lasting enough. At weaker concentrations, it is used for nuclear medicine and other research purposes.

The half-life of uranium is extremely long, ranging from 159,200 to 4.5 billion years, depending on the isotope. This makes it useful for dating the age of geologic strata and estimating the age of the Earth.

When it is processed and enriched, uranium can sustain a fission chain reaction, releasing tremendous amounts of energy. This is the main energy source used in nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons. It takes as little as 15 lbs. of uranium to make an atomic bomb. Uranium is often processed into plutonium first, as this is a more efficient way to get to the high radiation levels necessary for these applications.

How Valuable is Uranium?

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

In 2023, the average price of uranium was $48.99 a pound. As of December 2024, it was $77.50. One reason the price has been increasing is renewed interest in nuclear power in some countries as a means of lowering their carbon emissions.

Environmental Hazards of Uranium

Satakorn / Shutterstock.com

Uranium is a double hazard to living things, as both a heavy metal and a radioactive element. It can cause damage to the kidneys, cancers, and potential reproductive problems. Radon gas is one of its decay products. It can drift to local homes and raise radon levels there. Mining and processing uranium can result in radioactive dust contaminating the local air and water. Processed uranium is highly radioactive. Waste from power plants is so dangerous, it needs to be buried securely for thousands of years. So far, only Finland has constructed a suitable long-term repository for nuclear waste. All other countries are accumulating it on-site at nuclear power plants and military bases, awaiting political decisions to build long-term storage.

Uranium Mining Methods

Ikiwaner / Wikimedia Commons

These are three ways uranium can be mined:

Open-pit: For deposits near the surface, rock and soil can be removed to expose the uranium ore.

Underground: Heavy equipment digs mine shafts and tunnels to reach deep deposits of ore.

In situ leaching: A chemical solution is pumped into an underground aquifer, dissolving uranium-bearing minerals to be pumped back to the surface.

Mining Safety Precautions

FOTOGRIN / Shutterstock.com

Uranium mining requires more safety precautions than are typical for other types of mines.

Mines must meet standards of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Radiation levels in the air, water, and soil are monitored. Workers wear dosimeters to track how much radiation they have absorbed during the year.

Vacuums and water sprayers are used to prevent radioactive dust from going airborne.

Forced ventilation systems remove contaminated air from mines to protect the workers.

Miners are required to wear respirators and protective clothing. They change in designated clean rooms to contain contamination from work clothing.

Workers regularly drill for emergency situations such as radiation leaks or an individual who is exposed to a heavy dose of radiation.

World Uranium Production and Reserves

Maksim Safaniuk / iStock via Getty Images

Mining companies around the world produce about 48,000 metric tons of uranium a year. The world uranium reserves (that is, uranium that accessible and of high enough equality) consist of 8.1 million metric tons.

Top 10 Uranium-Producing Countries

Poliorketes / Shutterstock.com

Following are the top 10 uranium-producing countries as of 2022 (data provided by NASDAQ and the World Nuclear Association).

1. Kazakhstan

Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock.com

Production: 21,227 metric tons

Reserves: 970,200 metric tons (12% of world reserves)

Amount of world production: 43%

This former Soviet republic sells most of its uranium to its two giant neighbors: Russia and China, as well as France and Canada.

2. Canada

Taras Vykhopen / Shutterstock.com

Production: 7,351 metric tons

Reserves:694,000 metric tons

Amount of world production: 9.1%

Low prices in the 2010s caused Canadian production to plummet from a high of 14,039 metric tons in 2016.

The country has two mines in Saskatchewan that produce high-grade uranium considered to be 100 times better than average.

Saskatchewan has a positive attitude toward uranium mining, which has allowed expansion of mining operations there.

Canada sells uranium abroad with the stipulation that it can be used only for energy production, not bombs.

Most Canadian uranium is sold to the United States.

3. Namibia

yorkfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Production: 5,613 metric tons

Reserves: 504.200 metric tons

Amount of world production: 8.8%

Namibia has 3 uranium mines, two of which are owned by Chinese firms.

Its uranium goes primarily to China, France, and Canada.

4. Australia

omersukrugoksu / E+ via Getty Images

Production: 4,087 metric tons

Reserves: 2 million metric tons (28% of world uranium)

Amount of world production: 8.67%

The country has 3 uranium mines, including Olympic Dam, one of the largest in the world.

Nuclear power is controversial so the country relies on coal for its energy needs. But as it places limits on carbon emissions, the possibility of using nuclear energy in the future has increased.

Australia sells its uranium only for peaceful purposes. It supplies power plants in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

5. Uzbekistan

Baybays / Shutterstock.com

Production: 3,300 metric tons

Reserves: 132.300 metric tons

Amount of world production: 7.24%

Japanese and Chinese joint ventures have helped Uzbekistan increase its uranium production. A partnership with a French mining company was announced in 2023.

Most of the country’s uranium production is sent to the United States.

6. Russia

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Production: 2,508 metric tons

Reserves: 661,900

Amount of world production: 5.45%

Russia is in the process of developing new uranium mines.

Lax security in Russia’s uranium exports have been a matter of concern in the U.S.

Demand for Russian uranium has been falling in recent years. Western sanctions on Russia in punishment for its invasion of Ukraine have caused many countries to look elsewhere for a more stable supply.

The United States, China, South Korea, and France import the most Russian uranium.

7. Niger

Libin Jose / Shutterstock.com

Production: 2,020 metric tons

Reserves: 439,400 metric tons

Amount of world production: 5%

Uranium production, already in decline, was jeopardized further when the military overthew the government in 2023. This is especially concerning to France, which sources 15% of its uranium from Niger.

8. China

Kevin Bradwick / Shutterstock.com

Production: 1,700 metric tons

Reserves: 269,700 metric tons

Amount of world production: 3.9%

China has 56 nuclear reactors and is building 31 more to meet the country’s energy needs.

China is trying to expand its uranium sourcing by making deals with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and other countries.

9. India

PredragLasica / Shutterstock.com

Production: 600 metric tons

Reserves: 415,800 metric tons

Amount of world production: 1.27%

India is rapidly developing, economically. It has 23 nuclear reactors and is building 7 more to meet electricity demands.

The top buyers of Indian uranium are the United States and Japan.

10. South Africa

KeithBinns / E+ via Getty Images

Production: 200 metric tons

Reserves: 447,700 metric tons

Amount of world production: 5%

South Africa has 2 nuclear reactors and is the only African country with a commercial nuclear power plant.

Production has been in decline for much of the past decade.

South Africa exports most of its uranium to other African countries.

What About the United States?

ufosnow / Shutterstock.com

The United States is number 15 in uranium production.

Production: 8 metric tons

Reserves: 101,900 metric tons

Amount of world production: .02%

The U.S imports most of the uranium it uses for its 54 commercial power plants.

Untapped Uranium Deposits

Andrei Stepanov / Shutterstock.com

Geologists think that large uranium deposits might be hidden under the permafrost of the Canadian Arctic, Greenland, Siberia, and Antarctica. As the planet continues to warm and the ice caps melt, more of these reserves might become available for mining.

The Future of Uranium Mining

NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com

The future of uranium mining will be influenced by growing demand for low-carbon energy, advances in technology specific to extraction techniques, and increasing global interest in nuclear power. As countries across the world seek to revamp their nuclear programs to meet climate goals, uranium exploration will likely intensify. This is especially true in regions with untapped deposits such as Africa and Central Asia.

Possible innovations in mining uranium include better in-situ methods, automation of machinery, and equipment capable of being operated remotely. These things will make mining safer, more efficient, and less environmentally destructive. These enhanced practices will be technologically sophisticated, environmentally conscious, and strategically important to the global energy transition.