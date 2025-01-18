Starbucks To Fire People Mr.ちゅらさん / Wikimedia Commons

In a letter with ominous undertones, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol wrote, “Our size and structure can slow us down, with too many layers, managers of small teams and roles focused primarily on coordinating work.” He indicated he would examine much of the company’s management structure personally and would announce final plans in March.

Niccol also wrote that his plans would not affect store employees. Starbucks frontline workers are not on the chopping block. For those who might be fired, the announcement would create “uncertainty and concern.”

Wall St. has lost its enthusiasm for Niccol, who previously ran Chipotle Mexican(NYSE: CMG). Starbucks stock rallied when he joined in August. It has been flat since then.

Investors do not see an easy way out for Starbucks which has 61% of its stores in the US and China. In the most recent quarter, US comparable store sales fell 6%. China comparable store sales fell 14%. In the quarter, revenue fell 3% to $9.1 billion, EPS dropped 24% to $.80

Niccol acknowledged the breadth of Starbucks’ deep problems early in his tenure. He sent a letter to investors, employees, and customers. He tried to address problems which included long weight times, and a perceived impression that its stores were no longer customer friendly. He also said he would empower baristas, some of whom have joined unions. The letter was aimed at Starbucks operations in the US.

Starbuck has deeper problems in China where it has a competitor which is larger than it is. Local coffee shop operator Luckin Coffee has over 21,000 stores. Starbucks has just over 7,600.

Niccol’s announcement about layoffs is two months away. He has to address deeper problems between now and then.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.