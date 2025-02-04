Nearly 2/3 of McDonalds Are Overseas. Here's the Country That Loves Them The Most Katherine_here / Shutterstock.com

As the world’s most popular fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s often feels like it is everywhere. The golden arches are one of the most recognizable logos anywhere in the world, which is a testament to McDonald’s popularity and global appeal.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: McDonald’s is far and away the most popular fast-food restaurant in the world.

The availability of McDonald’s all over the globe has led to menus catered toward the local population.

There is little question McDonald’s will continue to look for more global opportunity to expand its empire.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

Famously serving customers in over 100 customers, McDonald’s serves approximately 6 million hamburgers per day and over 2.3 billion per year. This equals almost 75 McDonald’s hamburgers sold every second, partly due to the restaurant’s global presence.

10. Philippines

kiwisoul / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 740

First-year opened: September 27, 1981

Specialized menu items: Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti, chicken McDo with rice, cheesy eggdesal, sausage platter with rice

McDonald’s Spaghetti

MSPhotographic / Shutterstock.com

If there is one menu item most people never thought they would see on a McDonald’s menu, it’s spaghetti. Yet, this is precisely what you have on the menu in the Philippines with the company’s Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti, which includes a brown chicken leg served with ground beef and red sauce. Catering to the food interests of the native population, McDonald’s doesn’t have a giant presence in the Philippines (yet). Still, it does have enough to have one restaurant for every 6 million citizens.

9. Australia

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 1,044

First-year opened: May 30, 1971

Specialized menu items: Chicken McOz, chocolate donut, big brekkie burger, cadburry cherry ripe McFlurry

The Menu Down Under

jeepersmedia / Flickr

There is something special about McDonald’s in Australia with menu items like the Chicken McOz, cadburry cherry ripe McFlurry, and the Squad Down Under bundle for 4. While the menu isn’t all that different from the Americas, there is also something notable about the breakfast “Big Brekkie Burger.” This individual item is an Australian (or New Zealand) breakfast, lunch, and dinner meal, including a 100% Australian beef patty.

8. Brazil

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 1,130

First-year opened: February 13, 1979

Specialized menu items: Cheddar McMelt, cheddar cheese pool, brabo clubhouse, and brabo melt onion rings, McRings cheddar and bacon, chocolate broth and freddo

Brazilian Specialities

jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Right away, the idea of grabbing a Cheddar McMelt at a local Brazilian McDonald’s should be on your list when visiting the country. This simple but delicious menu item undeniably caters to Brazilian food interests and even includes a soy sauce-soaked layer of grilled onions served on a brown sesame bun. Add the idea of grabbing the cheddar cheese pool (a small bowl of cheese), and there is little argument in favor of McDonald’s expanding across Brazil.

7. Germany

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Number of locations: 1,385

First-year opened: November 22, 1971 (West Germany), December 21, 1990 (East Germany)

Specialized menu items: Big rosti, “The M”, McPlant nuggets, McPland sweet chili, Hamburg Royal

Unique German Options

jjbers / Flickr

Did you know that German McDonald’s restaurant locations have curly fries? If you didn’t, this is a reason to visit a McDonald’s location the next time you’re in this part of the world. In February 2023, Germany was the first country to trial McPlant Nuggets, created in partnership with Beyond Meat to create a healthier menu item for German citizens. It also has some of the company’s most unique menu items, including the popular “The M,” which includes two large 100% German beef patties.

6. United Kingdom

tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 1,434

First-year opened: November 13, 1974

Specialized menu items: Katsu chicken one (crispy), terry’s chocolate orange pie, porridge, grimace shake, bacon roll

Smaller French Fries

Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

If you’re planning to head to a McDonald’s in the United Kingdom, you should do so if you’re craving something American. However, when you do, you will discover that the United Kingdom has smaller french fries, up to 40% smaller than those in the US. Perhaps you want veggie dippers as that is something you can only find in McDonald’s UK, so while America and the United Kingdom may be the best of allies, McDonald’s has still chosen to cause some division between the two nations.

5. Canada

JennaWagner / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Number of locations: 1,466

First-year opened: June 3, 1967

Specialized menu items: Chicken cheeseburger, sweet chili junior chicken, poutine fries

Neighbors To The North

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

McDonald’s is the fifth-largest nation, and its franchises are just a stone’s throw away from the United States. In Canada, approximately 1,466 locations serve the country, equal to 39 different McDonald’s locations for every million Canadian citizens. Perhaps the most notable menu item for Canadians is one they wish McDonald’s would bring back with the McLobster, but even without this item, McDonald’s popularity in Canada remains undeniable.

4. France

typhoonski / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 1,588

First-year opened: June 30, 1972

Specialized menu items: Croissants, pain au chocolat, donuts, homestyle curry veggie, mcveggie, veggie paprika, caesar salad veggie

Bon Appetit

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

When you think of France, it’s perfectly okay to feel that it’s all cute little cafes full of croissants and outstanding coffees and wines. The reality is that McDonald’s has had a powerful presence in the area for almost 50 years, with approximately 1,600 locations. As a result, the company has catered its menu in a big way to French tastes, including several veggie meals. It is one of the only McDonald’s restaurants worldwide to offer donuts as part of its staple menu to help cater to local tastes and food interests.

3. Japan

gnagel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 2,982

First-year opened: July 21, 1971

Specialized menu items: HiruMac teriyaki mcburger, hirumac teriyaki chicken filet-o, white chocolate milk tea pie, roasted soy sauce double thick beef set

Teriyaki Everything

Ruth Peterkin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you’re visiting Japan and looking to find something unique in every McDonald’s, it will revolve around teriyaki. Between teriyaki chicken filet-o, or the cheese double teriyaki set, and pote nage mix DAI and TOKUDAI, there is no question that the menu in Japan caters to Japanese food interests while maintaining other McDonald’s staples. You’ll still find chicken mcnugget Happy Meals and Big Macs, but McDonald’s popularity in Japan stems from its unique menu items you can’t find anywhere else.

2. China

rexjarvis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Number of locations: 5,903

First-year opened: October 8, 1990

Specialized menu items: Crispy bamboo shoot rolls, century egg chicken porridge, pickled mustard greens, crispy bamboo shoots and chicken congee

Biggest Overseas Location

8th.creator / Shutterstock.com

With just under 6,000 locations, China is surprisingly McDonald’s most prominent overseas location. As a result, the local menu in China is very specialized to the country’s tastes, including popular options like rice bowls and unique sauces. McDonald’s also maintains a strong focus on quality control, and this focus on quality and McDonald’s willingness to update its menu with local items have helped it get a foothold in the Chinese nation.

1. United States

patty_c / Getty Images

Number of locations: 13,598

First-year opened: May 15, 1940

Specialized menu items: Egg McMuffin, fried apple pie, spicy chicken nuggets

McDonald’s Home Base

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

When it comes to McDonald’s home base, the United States is its most significant presence. With over 13,440 locations around the country, McDonald’s is the fast-food giant in this nation. After opening its first location in 1940 and its first franchise in 1955, McDonald’s road to success has been paved with golden arches. Perhaps the craziest fact in the US is that there are 40 McDonald’s for every one million Americans.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.