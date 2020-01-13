Major Biotechs Have Short Sellers Excited

The short interest data are out for the most recent settlement date, December 31. Generally speaking, companies within the biotech industry are considered a riskier group of stocks, with big potential upside and big potential downside.

As we have said before, FDA rulings can make or break the biotech stocks, and short sellers and mega-bulls often go to war against each other in these companies. After all, if a single failed clinical trial can mean disaster for a stock, then some short sellers can argue for a stock implosion down the road.

24/7 Wall St. has reviewed the top biotech companies, without focusing on speculative companies. The December 31 short interest data has been compared with the previous report, and short interest in all these selected biotech stocks increased.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) saw its short interest increase to 9.91 million shares from the previous level of 9.16 million. Shares were last seen trading at $238.26, in a 52-week range of $166.30 to $244.99.

Short interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) grow to 4.33 million shares from the previous 4.19 million. The stock recently traded at $296.51, within a 52-week range of $215.78 to $344.00.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) saw its short interest rise to 21.30 million shares from 16.04 million in the previous period. Shares were trading at $65.03, in a 52-week range of $60.89 to $70.50.

The number of MannKind Corp. (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares short increased to 40.29 million. The previous reading was 39.82 million. The stock traded at $1.51 a share, in a 52-week range of $1.02 to $2.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ALXN) short interest rise to 4.66 million shares from the previous 4.46 million. Shares were trading at $109.48, in a 52-week range of $94.59 to $141.86.