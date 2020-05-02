Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/2/2020 7:51 AM Douglas A. McIntyre

Trouble Moves To New Jersey, Spain Cases Top 200,000

According to the Bing Covid-19 Tracker, global COVID-19 cases reached 3,346,297. Active cases hit 2,051,145, higher by 47,878.Recovered cases moved to 1,056,326, a surge of 41,573.. Deaths reached 238,826, higher by 5,438

Total confirmed cases in the U.S. hit 1,130,494. Active COVID-19 cases reached 923,183, a jump of 25,687. Recovered cases were 141,706, up 9,162. Fatal cases in American hit 65,605, up 1,859. It remains troubling that the growth in active cases is so much higher than the figure for recovered cases.

High Death Rates Moves From New York To New Jersey

Northeast New Jersey shares a border with New York State, and along the Hudson River, across with New York City. The state is one of three commuter areas around America’s largest city. The second is to the city’s north in Westchester County. The third is southwest Connecticut where the largest city is Stamford. This part of Connecticut also includes the wealthy commuter towns of Greenwich, Darien, and Westport.

The increase in deaths in New Jersey recently passed the number in New York State.

New Jersey has the second-largest number of confirmed cases at 121,190, compared to New York State’s 308,401. Deaths in New Jersey total 7,538 compared to 18,619 in New York. However, the rise in deaths today in New York State was 298, while New Jersey’s was 310.

Fatalities in parts of New Jersey across from New York City are a major reason for the difference in deaths between the two states.. While deaths in the city rose 192 to 13,168, deaths in nearby Bergen County rose 51 to 1,187. Also nearby in Essex Country, deaths rose 54 to 1,240. The two counties are a small part of New Jersey, geographically.

Cases In Spain Cross 200,000

Spain has the second largest number of cases in the world, behind the U.S., at 216,582. The rate of deaths per day in Spain has slowed but remains high compared to most of the balance of the world. Deaths reached 25,100 today, a jump of 557.

Spain’s growth in the daily death rate is now higher than that of Italy, which was considered the most troubled country for COVID-19 fatalities a month ago. Italy has 207,428 confirmed cases. Deaths were up 268 in the last day to 28,236.

The Odd Case Of Vietnam

Vietnam is the 15th largest nation in the world based on population at 96,462,106. That puts it just behind Egypt’s 100,388,073. Vietnam reports confirmed cases of only 270 and no reported deaths. Egypt, on the other hand, has 5,895 confirmed cases and has reported 404 deaths.

As is the case with most large developing nations, the reason for the low count is likely a relatively primitive medical system and a government infrastructure that keeps the government from supplying accurate data about most aspects of its population.