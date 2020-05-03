Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/3/2020 6:57 AM Douglas A. McIntyre

According to the Bing Covid-19 Tracker, global COVID-19 cases have reached 3,428,422. Active cases hit 2,091,402, a surge of 45,262. Recovered cases moved to 1,093,189, up 36,863. Deaths reached 243,831, a jump of 5,005.

Total confirmed cases in the U.S. hit 1,158,536, 34% of the world’s total. Active COVID-19 cases reached 939,967, an increase of 18,246. Recovered cases were 151,502, higher by 9,796. Fatal cases in American hit 67,067, 28% of the world’s total, a jump of 1,462.

In a sign that the disease is still spreading, active cases are still ahead of recovered cases both globally and in the U.S.

Los Angeles Continues To Avoid The Worst Of It

The spread of cases and deaths from COVID-19 are unlike one another in America’s two largest cities. New York has a population of 8,398,748 residents. The comparable number for Los Angeles is 3,990,456.

Confirmed cases in the Los Angeles area are 52,237 Deaths number 2,172, up 99. However, these numbers are for Los Angeles County which contains The City of Los Angeles and about another six million people The country includes 13 other cities with populations over 100,000. The figures for cases and death count for LA alone clearly must be much lower than the county’s.

The comparable figures for New York are 172,354. Deaths of 13,365, which rose 197. The New York figures are only for the city, and not surrounding areas.

In another contrast, the death toll in Los Angeles County is not much higher than in another of America’s cities which is much smaller. Detroit has a population of 672,662. Wayne Country, Michigan, is made up almost entirely of The City of Detroit. Wayne County’s confirmed cases total 17,106. Deaths are 1,884, up 82. Despite its much smaller population, deaths in Los Angeles County are only 15% higher than those in Wayne County,

What accounts for the difference between New York and Los Angeles? Social distancing rules do not appear to be much different between the two cities. But, the population density of New York is about three times greater than LA. Until there is widespread testing, the reasons for the contrast will remain only a guess.

Biggest Problem in the UK Is Not In London

Although London is the largest city in the UK by far, the level of confirmed cases around Birmingham is much worse. Kent country on London’s south border has 3,379 confirmed cases. Cases in Essex east of London total 2,615. Cases in Camden, which include London are 576. The UK does not release death tolls

The West Midlands which include Birmingham has 13,402 cases, The reason for the difference is usually explained by the high poverty and dense population of the northern city.