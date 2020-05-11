Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/11/2020 (6:30 AM) Global Cases Near 4.1 Million

Global Cases Near 4.1 Million

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 4,097,158. Active cases hit 2,411,781, which is 45,393 higher than yesterday. Recovered cases rose more slowly, by 27,028 to 1,402,882. Deaths number 282,495, up by 3,182. At the current pace, deaths worldwide will reach 300,000 in a matter of days.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States hit 1,364,517, which is 33% of the world’s total. The number of active cases increased by 11,388 to 1,073,458, while recovered cases hit 210,485, higher by 9,192 in a day. Fatal cases in America hit 80,574, a gain of 878, and are 29% of the world’s figure.

New York Continues to Be Battered

New York State and New York City continue to take the brunt of U.S. confirmed cases and deaths. The state has 335,395 confirmed cases and 21,478 deaths. Those are 25% and 27%, respectively, of the U.S. totals. The state’s population, at 19,453,561, is only 5.9% of the national figure.

While the rise in New York City’s rate of confirmed cases and deaths has slowed, it has 184,417 confirmed cases and 14,611 deaths. That is 14% of national cases and 18% of deaths.

Russia Tops 220,000 Cases, Overtaking United Kingdom and Spain

The surge of confirmed cases and deaths in Russia puts it third among all nations, behind only the United States and Spain. In the past two days, Russia’s figure has moved ahead of those in the United Kingdom and Italy. Russia now has 221,344 confirmed cases and 2,009 deaths. Confirmed cases are rising at a rate of over 6,000 per day.

The United Kingdom has 219,183 confirmed cases and 31,855 deaths, with confirmed cases rising at a rate of about 4,000 a day. Italy’s confirmed cases count is 219,070, with 30,560 deaths.

Based on the death rates in Italy and the United Kingdom, it is likely the Russian fatality count is low.

Spain Gets Some Relief

At 264,670, Spain has the second-highest level of confirmed cases in the world. Fatal cases total 26,621, after rising by 143 in a day. That is nowhere near the rate of two weeks ago.