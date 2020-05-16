Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/16/2020 (8:55 AM): US Cases Near 90,000 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 4,534,952. Active cases hit 2,594,659, which is 45,955 higher than yesterday. Active cases are 57% of the total of confirmed cases. Recovered cases rose by 44,327 to 1,633,185. For the time being, the increase in active and recovered cases has balanced. Deaths hit 307,108, a gain of 4,615, and are now 6.8% of the world’s confirmed case total.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have hit 1,473,415, which is 33% of the world’s total. The number of active cases increased by 17,719 to 1,125,032, and recovered cases hit 260,146, higher by 6,886. Active cases rose at nearly three times the rate of recovered cases.

Fatal cases in America numbered 88,237, a gain of 1,666 in a day. They are 29% of the world’s total and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. Deaths probably will reach 90,000 in two days.

In America, the Huge Advantage of Low Population Density

Population density usually is measured by the number of people in a state compared to the number of square miles the state covers. The figure varies substantially by state. For New Jersey, the figure is 1,209, which is at the high end of the list. For Alaska, at the other extreme, the number is 1.3, by far lower than any other state.

Alaska is the state with the fewest confirmed COVID-19 cases at 338 and a low 10 deaths. Montana has 466 cases and 16 deaths. It ranks third lowest among states based on a population density basis at 7.1.

Hawaii is an exception. It has 638 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. It ranks 13th highest in population density at 223.

Wyoming ranks fourth lowest among states in confirmed cases at 716, with seven deaths. On the population density list, it is second from the bottom at six people per square mile.

Idaho, North Dakota and South Dakota are also low on the lists of low density and confirmed cases.

Russia’s Strange Numbers

Russia’s relatively low deaths and death rate compared to its confirmed cases make it look like Germany and not the United Kingdom, Spain or Italy. A number of experts believe that Russia has been nowhere nearly as meticulous as Germany in aggressive diagnoses and tracking, along with an airtight shutdown that forced businesses to close and drove people indoors.

Russia has 272,043 confirmed cases, which puts it behind only the United States (1,473,415) and Spain (276,505).

However, Russia’s reported deaths number just 2,537. Spain’s are 27,563. The United Kingdom’s are 33,998, against 236,711 confirmed cases. In Italy, the death count is 31,610, against confirmed cases of 223,885.

Only Germany stands out among large European nations for its low deaths compared to confirmed cases. Germany reports 175,699 confirmed cases and 8,001 deaths.

Confirmed case counts in Russia are soaring. In a few weeks, it will be clear if Russia is the next Germany or the next Spain.