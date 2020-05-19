Bing COVID-19 Tracker Report 5/19/2020 (6:36 AM): Florida Does Well, Brazil Trouble 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 4,805,430. Active cases hit 2,699,337, which is 39,621 higher than yesterday, as well as 57% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases rose by 55,195 to 1,787,539. For the time being, the increase in active cases is less than that of recovered ones. Fatal cases hit 318,554, a one-day gain of 3,531. They are now 6.7% of the world’s confirmed case total.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have hit 1,537,830, which is 33% of the world’s total. The number of active cases increased by 13,837 to 1,158,294, and recovered cases hit 288,842, higher by 7,650. Active case growth was nearly double that of recovered cases.

Fatal cases in America have hit 90,694, a gain of 762 in a day. They are 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. Although deaths per day have dropped below 1,000, the U.S. death count could reach 100,000 by the end of the month or in the first few days in June. Some experts say that, because of uncounted cases, the figure is already above that.

Death Toll in Florida Sinks to 24

Although Florida is America’s third-largest state by population, the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths have been low. The fatal case figure grew by only 24 yesterday.

Florida’s population is 21,477,737, which puts it behind only California (39,512,223) and Texas (28,995,881). Florida has 6.5% of the U.S. population but only 3.0% of confirmed cases and 2.2% of deaths.

Unlike many other states with large counties, the largest population center in Florida has not been overrun by COVID-19 cases. Miami-Dade County, with a population of 2,716,940, has 15,864 confirmed cases and 566 deaths.

By comparison, Wayne County, home of Detroit, has a population of 1,749,343. It has 19,128 confirmed cases and 2,226 deaths. The only ready answer, which cannot be proved, is that the huge impoverished population in Wayne County is more susceptible to infection and death.

Brazil Starts to Be Overrun

The case count in Brazil has reached 255,368. That puts it ahead of the United Kingdom and into fourth place among all nations based on confirmed cases. It is now only behind the United States, Russia and Spain. Brazil has a fatal case toll of 16,856, which rose by 738. The country could pass Spain (278,188 confirmed cases) into third place among all nations within a few days.

Brazil is the sixth-largest nation in the world, based on a population of 211,049,527. That puts it barely behind Pakistan, which has a population of 216,565,318.

One reason Brazil is doing so poorly, according to the BBC, is that infection rates in the center of the nation with large indigenous populations are not being addressed at all.