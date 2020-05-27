Bing COVID-19 Tracker 5/27/2020 (6:42 AM): US Deaths Top 100,000. 10 States Where the Most People Have Died.
According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 5,591,067 and is likely to hit 5.6 million in a day. Active cases rose by 41,447 to 2,953,457, and they are 53% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,287,152, which is up 54,559. The recovered case growth rate again topped the active case growth rate, a good sign.
Global fatal cases have hit 350,458, up 4,226, an increase in the rate of new deaths compared to the day before. They are now 6.2% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths will reach 350,000 in three days.
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,716,612, which is 31% of the world’s total. The active in America numbered 1,251,624, higher by 7,438, and recovered cases hit 364,797, up 11,813 from yesterday. Active cases are over 3.4 times the number of recovered cases.
Fatal cases in America reached 100,191, a gain of 729 in a day. They are 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. On March 31, the White House forecast deaths would hit between 100,000 and 240,000 before early August.
10 States With the Largest Death Totals
Among states, the COVID-19 death and confirmed cases counts are uneven when compared to total populations. Texas and Florida are not among the top 10 states in these deaths despite the fact that they are the second and third states when measured by population.
Connecticut and Louisiana are among the top 10 states in death counts. Their populations put them nowhere near the top in terms of state population.
It is worth noting that among the hardest hit states are Connecticut and New Jersey. Parts of these states are very near hard-hit New York City.
These are the 10 states with the most deaths, along their with confirmed cases counts and populations:
- New York deaths at 23,564. Confirmed cases of 363,836. Total population of 19,453,561, which is fourth among all states.
- New Jersey deaths at 11,191. Confirmed cases of 155,764. Population of 8,882,190, or 11th among all states.
- Massachusetts deaths at 6,473. Confirmed cases of 93,693. Population of 6,949,503, or 15th among all states.
- Michigan deaths at 5,266. Confirmed cases of 55,104. Population of 9,986,857, which is 10th among all states.
- Pennsylvania deaths at 5,152. Confirmed cases of 68,637. Population of 12,801,989, or fifth among all states.
- Illinois deaths at 4,923. Confirmed cases of 113,195. Population of 12,671,821, which is sixth among all states.
- California deaths at 3,814. Confirmed cases of 96,733. Population of 39,512,223, which is first among all states.
- Connecticut deaths at 3,769. Confirmed cases of 41,303. Population of 3,565,287, or 29th among all states.
- Louisiana deaths at 2,596. Confirmed cases of 38,054. Population of 4,648,794, which is 25th among all states.
- Maryland has had 2,333 deaths. Confirmed cases of 47,687. Population of 6,045,680, or 19th among all states.