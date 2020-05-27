Bing COVID-19 Tracker 5/27/2020 (6:42 AM): US Deaths Top 100,000. 10 States Where the Most People Have Died. 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 5,591,067 and is likely to hit 5.6 million in a day. Active cases rose by 41,447 to 2,953,457, and they are 53% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,287,152, which is up 54,559. The recovered case growth rate again topped the active case growth rate, a good sign.

Global fatal cases have hit 350,458, up 4,226, an increase in the rate of new deaths compared to the day before. They are now 6.2% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths will reach 350,000 in three days.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,716,612, which is 31% of the world’s total. The active in America numbered 1,251,624, higher by 7,438, and recovered cases hit 364,797, up 11,813 from yesterday. Active cases are over 3.4 times the number of recovered cases.

Fatal cases in America reached 100,191, a gain of 729 in a day. They are 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. On March 31, the White House forecast deaths would hit between 100,000 and 240,000 before early August.

10 States With the Largest Death Totals

Among states, the COVID-19 death and confirmed cases counts are uneven when compared to total populations. Texas and Florida are not among the top 10 states in these deaths despite the fact that they are the second and third states when measured by population.

Connecticut and Louisiana are among the top 10 states in death counts. Their populations put them nowhere near the top in terms of state population.

It is worth noting that among the hardest hit states are Connecticut and New Jersey. Parts of these states are very near hard-hit New York City.

These are the 10 states with the most deaths, along their with confirmed cases counts and populations: