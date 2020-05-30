Bing COVID-19 Tracker 5/30/2020 (8:45 AM): Global Cases Near 6 Million, US Cases Near 1.8 Million 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 5,919,364. It is probably only a day or so from reaching 6 million. Active cases rose by 20,306 since yesterday to 3,064,684, and they are 52% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,490,221, which is 90,974 higher. The total recovered case growth rate topped the active case growth rate by a very wide margin. That is good news, at least for a day.

Global fatal cases have hit 364,459, up by 4,668. The growth in total cases was about the same as the day before. They are now 6.1% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths could reach 400,000 in less than two weeks.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,783,132, which is 30% of the world’s total. Active cases in America reached 1,294,145, up by 17,939. Recovered cases were 384,821, or a 6,192 one-day gain. The active case increases for the day are nearly three times that of recovered cases.

Fatal cases in America reached 104,166, up by 1,223. They are 29% of the world’s total fatalities and 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. On March 31, the White House forecast deaths would hit between 100,000 and 240,000 before early August. At the current rate of growth, the figure will be near the middle of that range.

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is about as far as any place in New York State could be from hard-hit New York City. However, it is an example that America’s old industrial cities have their share of confirmed cases and deaths.

Buffalo, the second-largest city in the state, is in Erie County. Its population is 255,284, out of 919,040 for the county.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Erie County number 5,935, and the death count stands at 485. Local officials say that hospitalizations have started to fall off. The city will partially reopen, but remaining open depends on whether residents ignore social distancing rules.

Mexico and Canada, the Two U.S. Neighbors

While Canada and Mexico have been spared the carnage in the United States, their COVID-19 case counts are rising.

Canada has 89,418 cases, while deaths number 6,979, up 102 in a day. The great majority of cases and deaths are in the province of Quebec, which has 50,232 confirmed cases and 4,363 fatalities, the latter up by 61. Quebec is home to Montreal and Quebec City, the nation’s capital.

The geographically large but sparsely populated western provinces of Canada have low case and death counts, like the U.S. states of Montana and North Dakota, just south of them. The number of Saskatchewan cases stands at 641 and deaths at 10. Manitoba’s case count is 294, with only seven deaths.

Canada is a relatively small country based on population, which at 38,046,936 puts it at 38th in the world.

Mexico’s case count is slightly better than Canada’s but the number of deaths is higher. Confirmed cases there are 84,627. The fatalities total is 9,415, which is up by 371.

Mexico’s population ranks 10th in the world, at 127,792,286. The population differences between Canada and Mexico raise the question of whether Mexico’s numbers are accurate.