Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/3/2020 (6:40 AM): Mexico and Brazil Trouble 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 6,382,951. Active cases rose by 72,698 to 3,271,290, and they are 51% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,731,342, which is 34,014 higher. After four days in which recovered cases topped active cases, the growth rate between the two has flipped.

Global fatal cases have hit 380,318, up 4,662 in a day. The growth in coronavirus deaths is higher than the day before. They are now 6% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths will reach 400,000 in a matter of days.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,869,668, which is 30% of the world’s total. Active cases in America numbered 1,341,264, up by 12,093. Recovered cases were 420,756, or an 8,748 one-day gain. The negative news is that the ratio of the increase of active cases to recovered cases is higher, at least for a day.

Fatal cases in America reached 107,648, up 1,098. It was an uptick in the rise in deaths from the day before, as well as 29% of the world’s total and less than 6% of U.S. confirmed cases. The figure also indicates that, while the number of deaths per day is falling in some areas, it is rising in others. An example of the positive side of this equation is that deaths in hard-hit New York State rose only 64 to 24,023 yesterday. A month ago, the state’s daily increase was well into the hundreds.

The upper limit of a forecast by the carefully followed Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows American COVID-19 deaths could reach 173,000 by August 4.

Rapid Rise in Massachusetts Continues

Massachusetts ranks 15th based on population among all states, at 6,949,503. However, it ranks fifth in confirmed COVID-19 cases at 101,163. That is well ahead of much larger Texas, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Active cases in Massachusetts rose 308 to 94,078, while deaths rose totaled 7,085, up by 50.

A Biogen conference in Boston on March 3 triggered an early spread of the disease, and it quickly appeared in the Berkshires, in the western part of the state, at about the same time.

Brazil Fatal Cases Top 30,000

Brazil has the second-highest number of confirmed cases of any country in the world, behind the United States. Its total is 558,237. The death count rose to 31,309, a 1,251 one-day gain. That is faster than the U.S. increase of 1,098.

A study from Brazil’s Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul forecasts confirmed cases will reach a million. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted deaths above 125,000 in early August. Despite these shocking numbers, the federal government has started to open the economy.

Mexico Rises Rapidly

Mexico’s confirmed case level has jumped up the list of nations and its numbers 97,326. Active cases were reported at 16,381 up by 604, which is almost certainly too low. Deaths rose to 10,637, an increase of 470. The daily death case increase hit a record. It is another country that will partially reopen its economy. Local health officials believe that the figures are undercounted because of Mexico’s underdeveloped medical system and the vastness of the nation geographically.