Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/4/2020 (6:29 AM): Latin America Cases Explode 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 6,513,301. Active cases rose by 47,736 to 3,319,027, and they are 51% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,808,183, which is 76,841 higher. That the recovered case additions topped those of active cases is a good sign, at least for a day.

Global fatal cases have hit 386,091, up 5,773 in a day. The growth in deaths is higher than the day before. They are now 6% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths will reach 400,000 in a week.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,890,083, which is 29% of the world’s total. Active cases in America numbered 1,349,710, up by 8,446. Recovered cases were 431,692, after a 10,936 one-day gain. The good news is that the ratio of the increase of recovered cases to active cases is higher, at least for a day.

Fatal cases in America reached 108,681, up 1,033. Deaths continue to rise at a rate of over 1,000 a day, and they are 27% of the world’s total. The figures from state to state are an indication that, while the number of deaths per day is falling in some areas, it is rising in others. An example of the positive side of this equation is that deaths in hard-hit New York State rose only 54 to 24,079 yesterday. A month ago, the daily increase in the state was well into the hundreds.

In the meantime, deaths in California, America’s largest state by population, rose 75 to 4,361. Those in Louisiana increased by 69 to 2,870. There is some evidence that the number of deaths per day has moved to the west and south of hard-hit New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Fatal cases in the United States are 5.8% of the nation’s confirmed cases. The upper limit of a forecast by the carefully followed Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows deaths could reach 173,000 by August 4.

Cases in Latin America Soar

The rise in confirmed cases has moved from the United States and Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in Europe to Latin America.

The confirmed case total in Brazil has increased to 584,562, and deaths rose 1,259 to 32,562. Brazil has a population of 211,614,732. Peru, much smaller by population at 32,824,358, has 178,914 confirmed cases. Its death count rose by 127 to 4,894. Chile, with a population of 19,107,216, has 113,628 confirmed cases. Deaths there rose by 87 to 1,275

Mexico, which has a population of 127,792,286, currently has a confirmed cases total of 101,238. Deaths number 11,729, after rising 1,092 in the past day. While most experts think the confirmed case and official death counts in much of Latin America are well below the actual figures, the Mexico numbers appear particularly low, given its number of residents.

Russia’s Figures Soar, but Count May Still Be Low

Total confirmed cases in Russia, which has a population of 146,745,098, have hit 441,108. The count has risen by a rate of 8,000 or more a day since the start of April. Deaths stand at 5,284, a one-day gain of 169. The death count in particular seems highly implausible. The Economist recently reported that “Russia’s covid-19 outbreak is far worse than the Kremlin admits.”