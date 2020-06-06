Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/6/2020 (8:32 AM): Global Deaths Near 400,000 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 6,752,049. Active cases increased by 114,967 in the past day to 3,598,101, which is 51% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases totaled 2,758,715.

Global fatal cases have hit 395,233, a one-day gain of 4,097. They are now 6% of the world’s confirmed case total. At the current rate, global deaths may reach 400,000 in as little as a day.

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the United States have reached 1,936,967, which is 29% of the world’s total. Active cases in America numbered 1,372,413, a rise of 9,625. Recovered cases were 453,846, up by 15,026. The increase in recovered cases was nearly 50% above the increase in active cases, which is good news, at least for a day.

American fatalities totaled 110,708. The 977 one-day rise was a smaller increase than the day before, yet deaths continue to increase at around 1,000 a day. U.S. COVID-19 deaths are 27% of the world’s total.

Note that the number of deaths per day is falling rapidly in some states and rising rapidly in others. For example, confirmed cases in hard-hit New York State reached 376,208, while deaths rose a modest 42 to 24,175. Just a few weeks ago, people were dying by the hundreds there each day.

California and Texas Numbers Jump

Confirmed case and death counts rose rapidly in the two largest states by population. California has 39,512,223 residents, which is 11.9% of the national total. Texas has 28,995,881, which is 8.7%.

California’s confirmed cases now number 122,901. Its active case count surged by 3,031 to 118,416. That increase is about three times that of New York, by far the hardest-hit state, where active cases rose 1,033. The death count in California was 4,485, up by 63 from yesterday. The rise in COVID-19 deaths also topped New York’s figure.

Texas has a confirmed case count of 71,613. Its active cases rose by 606 to 21,960, and fatal cases increased by 21 to 1,788.

One assumption for why COVID-19 cases and deaths have started to rise more rapidly in the two states is that the disease has started to spread more aggressively from the hardest-hit area of New York City and the adjacent counties in New York State, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Michigan and Detroit Finally Get Some Relief

Michigan and particularly Detroit were hard hit for their sizes. Current confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are 58,525. The increase in active cases for Michigan slowed to a rise of 264 to 52,910. The increase in deaths slowed to just 20, which took the count to 5,615.

Wayne County, the home to Detroit and the 18th largest county in the United States by size, has a relatively high number of confirmed cases at 20,541. The increase in deaths was only six to 2,479.

Sharp Increases in Mexico

As is the case with most of Latin America’s largest countries, the total confirmed cases and deaths have started to rise sharply. Its confirmed cases number 110,026, and active cases rose by 579 to 18,266. Most experts believe that figure is undercounted because Mexico lacks the medical infrastructure to accurately report cases. Deaths there rose 625 to 13,170. The increase in Mexican deaths in the past two days is greater than at any time since the spread of COVID-19 started.