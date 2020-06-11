Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/11/2020 (6:33 AM): Trouble in Connecticut and Peru 24/7

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 7,360,239. Active cases increased by 35,574 to 3,489,231, and they are 49% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Recovered cases number 3,454,807, up 80,975 since yesterday. It is the first time active cases and recovered cases have been in balance, a promising sign.

Global fatal cases have hit 416,201, which is a 4,922 one-day gain. The increase in COVID-19 deaths is slightly higher than the day before, and they are now 6% of the world’s confirmed cases total.

The total of confirmed cases in the United States has hit 2,041,179. That is 28% of the world’s total. Active COVID-19 cases in America reached 1,319,768, up by 15,228, while recovered cases increased 4,767 to 606,819. Active cases rose at a rate of nearly three times recovered cases, which is bad news, at least for a day. Daily active case increases have been higher than recovered cases for most of the past week.

Fatal cases in America reached 114,592, higher by 935 and 28% of the world’s total. The number of deaths per day was below 1,000 for most of the past week.

Parts of Connecticut Near New York City Continue to Suffer

Three areas near New York City, by far the hardest hit city in the world, were overwhelmed by the spread COVID-19. These were the suburbs in New York State, just north of New York City, the parts of New Jersey just across the Hudson River, and southeast Connecticut, another commuter area.

The confirmed cases count in Connecticut is 44,092, which puts it 14th among all states by that measure. Active cases are unusually high at 40,008. Deaths, which stand at 4,084, are more than 9% of confirmed cases. That is also high compared to most states.

The center of confirmed cases is in Fairfield County, some of which is only 15 miles from New York City. Fairfield includes large bedroom towns: Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Westport. Confirmed cases in Fairfield County number 16,134. Active cases added 24 to total 14,813. Deaths are at 1,321, up by two in a day. Deaths to confirmed cases are over 8%, another particularly high figure.

Peru Moves Up the List of Hardest Hit Countries

Most of COVID-19’s rapid spread in Latin America has focused on Mexico and Brazil, which have huge populations. However, Peru is just as troubled. It is 11th among all nations based on a confirmed case count of 208,823. Coronavirus deaths there number 5,903. Peru’s population of 32,824,358 ranks it 42nd in the world. Its confirmed case count puts it just behind Italy at 235,763.

Peru’s population is also tiny compared to Mexico and Brazil. Brazil is the world’s sixth-largest nation based on population, at 211,645,623. It has 775,184 confirmed cases and 39,797 deaths. Mexico has a population of 127,792,286, ranking it 10th in the world. It has 129,184 confirmed cases and 15,357 deaths. It is highly unlikely that its confirmed cases are so close to Peru’s.

Of course, it is worth noting that experts believe the counts are inaccurate in the three countries because of their developing-world data collection infrastructure, poor medical systems and nonexistent tracing.