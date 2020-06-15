Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/15/2020 (6:53 AM): Global Cases Top 7.8 Million, California Jump 24/7 Wall St. Staff

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 7,900,924, up by 137,003 since yesterday. The daily increase now is routinely above 100,000. Also, daily confirmed cases worldwide have started to grow more quickly than in most of the past few weeks. While confirmed case growth has slowed in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, it has picked up in Russia and Latin America.

Active cases worldwide number 3,698,146 and are 47% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Total global recovered cases rose by 86,762 to 3,769,712. They have moved ahead of active cases recently, but just barely. And global fatal cases hit 433,066, which is a 3,434 one-day gain. Deaths rose less from the day before and are just above 5% of the world’s confirmed cases total.

Brazil, the second hardest hit nation, accounts for 598 of these deaths, although most experts believe that count is low. Brazil has 829,902 confirmed cases. Russia accounted for 143 deaths and has 537,210 confirmed cases. India’s death count was 321, against 333,257 confirmed cases. India’s figures are almost certainly very low. The nation’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that he expected the city of Delhi to have 550,000 cases by the end of July.

The total of confirmed cases in the United States has hit 2,135,309, higher by 19,315. That is 27% of the world’s total. The growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases is driven by a rise in several states, including Texas, Florida and California, the three largest states by population. Among them, they have over 27% of the U.S. population. Confirmed cases rose in California rose by 3,212 to 148,855. In Texas, confirmed case count has reached 87,854, up 1,843. In Florida, there are 75,568 confirmed cases, after a one-day gain of 2,016. In New York, the hardest-hit state, confirmed cases reached 383,324, up only 694.

Active COVID-19 cases in America totaled 1,363,481, and recovered cases were at 654,402, a jump of 4,123. In a bad sign, the number of active cases is more than two times that of recovered cases.

American fatalities reached 117,426, up 300 in a day. The increase was less than half the day before, and the number of deaths per day has been below 1,000 for most of the past 10 days. U.S. deaths are 27% of the world’s total. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine posted a warning that another surge late in the summer could take the U.S. death toll to 169,890 by October 1. The high end of the model’s prediction for the same period is 290,000.

A Jump in California

California is the largest state by far, based on a population of 39,512,223, which is 11.9% of America’s total. The number of confirmed cases in the state has started to rise quickly, up 3,212 to 148,855. That puts California third among all states by that measure, behind New York State at 383,324, with a gain of 694, and New Jersey at 166,881, up by 276.

Confirmed cases in Los Angeles County account for much of the state’s confirmed cases. The figure has hit 73,018, up by 4,143. The county is the nation’s largest, with a population of 10,105,518.

Saudi Arabia’s Large Case Count

Saudi Arabia’s population of 34,268,528 ranks 41st in the world. However, its confirmed COVID-19 count of 127,541, a 4,233 increase, is 23rd. The rise in confirmed cases is greater than hard-hit Mexico, with its 4,147 one-day gain to 146,837. It is also almost as high as troubled Peru, which added 4,604 and now has 229,736 confirmed cases.

Saudi Arabia “opened up” several weeks ago, and people went back to work, stores and religious services. This decision is considered the most likely reason for the increase in Saudi confirmed cases.