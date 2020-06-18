Bing COVID-19 Tracker 6/18/2020 (7:06 AM): 3 Big States Get Relief 24/7 Wall St. Staff

According to the Bing COVID-19 Tracker, the number of global cases has reached 8,261,260, up 84,964 since yesterday. The daily increase is routinely above 100,000, so the day was an exception. While confirmed case growth has slowed in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, it has picked up in Russia and Latin America.

Active cases worldwide number 3,802,590, and they are 46% of the total of confirmed cases worldwide. Total global recovered cases rose by 56,665 to 4,013,202. They have started to move well ahead of active cases recently. And global fatal cases hit 445,468, after a 1,703 one-day gain. Deaths slowed sharply from the day before and are just above 5% of the world’s confirmed cases total. Many experts believe the death count is much too low, largely because many developing nations cannot track or accurately count numbers.

Brazil, the second hardest hit nation after the United States, has 955,377 confirmed cases, a gain of 26,543 in a day. The figure likely will top a million in a few days. The nation reported 46,510, which is up by 1,054.

Russia, the third hardest hit nation, posted a COVID-19 death increase of 182 to 7,660, and it has 561,091 confirmed cases, which is 7,790 higher.

India, the fourth hardest hit country, has a death count of 12,275, up by 352. Confirmed cases added 13,497 to 368,557. The official Indian figure is almost certainly very low. The nation’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters that he expected the city of Delhi to have 550,000 cases by the end of July. Delhi has a population of 20 million, while India’s population is 1.353 billion. The infection rate across the nation is not uniform, but it is an indication that the confirmed case count for the country could be off.

Total confirmed cases in the United States have hit 2,192,584, higher by 12,897. That is 27% of the world’s total. The growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases is driven by a rise in several states, including Texas, Florida and California, the three largest states by population. Among them, they have over 27% of the U.S. population. Confirmed cases in California rose by 3,455 to total 157,015. The state now ranks third in infections, having recently passed Illinois. In Texas, the confirmed case count has reached 96,335, up sharply by 3,129. In Florida, there are 82,719 confirmed cases, after a one-day gain of 2,610. In New York, the hardest-hit state, confirmed cases reached 385,142, following a relatively smaller 567 increase.

Active COVID-19 cases in America totaled 1,389,708, and recovered cases were at 683,791, after a jump of 3,836. It continues to be a bad sign that the number of active cases is about twice that of recovered cases.

American coronavirus fatalities hit 119,085, up by 375, and the figure should hit 120,000 within a week. The number of deaths per day has been below 1,000 for most of the past two weeks. U.S. deaths are 27% of the world’s total. The carefully followed University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast says U.S. deaths will top 200,000 by October 1.

Three of the Hardest Hit States Start to Get Relief

After weeks of sharply rising confirmed case and death counts, three of America’s largest states have posted a significant slowing of infections. New York State has been the hardest hit by far, based on confirmed case and death counts. It has 385,142 confirmed cases, a gain of 567 in a day. The increase has slowed from three months during which daily confirmed cases rose by over 1,000. New cases per day peaked at 11,571 on April 15. Deaths currently number 24,629, after adding 21. Fatal cases rose by the hundreds per day from late March to early May. On the peak day of May 6, deaths surged by 952.

New Jersey ranked number two in confirmed cases at 167,703, after rising 277. Many of these cases are in areas close to New York City, just across the Hudson River. Confirmed cases increased by over 1,000 from late March to early May and peaked at 4,287 on April 16. Deaths were 12,769, up by 42. They rose by over 100 most days between early April and late May. Fatalities per day peaked at 458 on April 30.

The third state that has started to experience some relief is Michigan, which was particularly hard hit in the areas around Detroit. Confirmed cases in the state have reached 66,497, or up by 228. They rose by more than 1,000 per day many days from early April to mid-May. The state’s COVID-19 death count stands at 6,036, up by just two. That count hit 232 on April 24. In Wayne County, home to Detroit, confirmed cases rose by 92 to reach 21,897, and deaths hit 2,676, a gain of just one.

COVID Case Increases Slow in Ravaged Spain and Italy

Other than the United States, early hot spots of the COVID-19 spread and deaths were Spain and Italy.

Spain’s confirmed case total is 291,408, which still puts it seventh among all countries. The gain of 219 since yesterday compares to 5,000 or more on many days from late March to early April. Fatalities in Spain are up to 27,136, with an increase of under 100 most days in the past month. The daily increase peaked at 961 on April 4.

Italy’s confirmed cases now total 237,828, up by 328. The increase was over 1,000 a day from Mid-March to early May and peaked on March 21 at 6,567. Deaths in Italy stand at 34,448, after rising by 43. The daily increase peaked on March 27 at 919.