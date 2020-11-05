Healthcare Economy

These Are the 290 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

Douglas A. McIntyre
November 5, 2020 9:27 am

COVID-19 has killed almost 237,000 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 300,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have been in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 5,140. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the figure currently number is 5,133. Los Angeles County has had 7,097 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 2,841.

However, 290 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all. These span 35 states. In Hawaii, Montana and Nebraska, more than a third of counties within the state have not had a COVID-19 death.

Not surprisingly, the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Tompkins County in New York, has a population of 102,962. It is fairly isolated, in the Finger Lakes region, well south of Syracuse and Rochester. Cornell, an Ivy League university, is located there. However, it is mostly rural. Over 85% of the population is white Americans. Less than 4% are Black Americans, a group that has been hit hard by the disease across the country. Hispanics or Latinx, another hard-hit group, make up about 3% of the population. Tompkins County has had 660 confirmed cases.

Beyond Tompkins County is only one other county with no COVID-19 deaths and a population of over 50,000. This is Kauai County in Hawaii, with a population of 71,377. The state of Hawaii has only had 219 deaths in total, and a relatively small 15,359 confirmed cases. Confirmed cases in Kauai County have totaled 66.

One of the counties on the list has not even registered a confirmed case. It is Loving County, Texas, which has a population of 102.

Twenty-nine of the counties on the list have populations of less than 1,000.

These are the 290 counties where no one has died from COVID-19.

County State Population Cases Deaths
Tompkins New York 102,962 660 0
Kauai Hawaii 71,377 66 0
Siskiyou California 43,540 216 0
Clatsop Oregon 38,562 268 0
Chippewa Michigan 37,834 209 0
Coos New Hampshire 32,038 116 0
Jefferson Washington 30,856 89 0
Caledonia Vermont 30,425 48 0
Boyle Kentucky 29,913 501 0
Orange Vermont 28,937 40 0
Pike Ohio 28,214 406 0
San Miguel New Mexico 28,034 203 0
Orleans Vermont 26,911 43 0
Woodford Kentucky 26,097 432 0
Tillamook Oregon 26,076 80 0
Adair Missouri 25,325 592 0
Pottawatomie Kansas 23,545 330 0
Antrim Michigan 23,177 155 0
Fillmore Minnesota 20,888 311 0
Dodge Minnesota 20,582 450 0
McDowell West Virginia 19,217 139 0
Plumas California 18,699 86 0
Los Alamos New Mexico 18,356 53 0
Morgan West Virginia 17,624 167 0
Giles Virginia 16,814 153 0
San Juan Washington 16,473 34 0
Park Montana 16,246 295 0
Neosho Kansas 16,125 199 0
Lawrence Kentucky 15,783 178 0
Roseau Minnesota 15,462 412 0
Page Iowa 15,363 454 0
Kossuth Iowa 15,075 529 0
Morgan Ohio 14,702 107 0
Pendleton Kentucky 14,520 145 0
Fleming Kentucky 14,479 206 0
Noble Ohio 14,443 260 0
Trigg Kentucky 14,344 271 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 313 0
Braxton West Virginia 14,282 77 0
Faribault Minnesota 13,896 277 0
Ketchikan Gateway Alaska 13,804 92 0
Kodiak Island Alaska 13,649 124 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 159 0
Archuleta Colorado 12,908 69 0
Trinity California 12,862 30 0
Caldwell Kentucky 12,727 323 0
Magoffin Kentucky 12,666 221 0
Johnson Illinois 12,602 417 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 165 0
Jefferson Montana 11,778 197 0
Washita Oklahoma 11,432 195 0
Cottonwood Minnesota 11,372 329 0
Pope Minnesota 10,980 187 0
Mackinac Michigan 10,817 179 0
Red Willow Nebraska 10,806 288 0
Oregon Missouri 10,699 254 0
Switzerland Indiana 10,628 114 0
Lake Minnesota 10,569 151 0
Iron Missouri 10,221 123 0
Ralls Missouri 10,217 223 0
Martin Indiana 10,210 217 0
Ritchie West Virginia 9,932 61 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 142 0
Cheyenne Nebraska 9,852 132 0
Marshall Kansas 9,798 81 0
North Slope Alaska 9,797 286 0
Pratt Kansas 9,582 159 0
Montmorency Michigan 9,261 39 0
Woods Oklahoma 9,127 194 0
Greene Iowa 9,003 211 0
Modoc California 8,938 45 0
Tyler West Virginia 8,909 59 0
Mathews Virginia 8,796 137 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 83 0
Clearwater Idaho 8,640 167 0
Trimble Kentucky 8,637 105 0
Pocahontas West Virginia 8,531 74 0
Cedar Nebraska 8,523 168 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 38 0
Gilmer West Virginia 8,205 64 0
Kusilvak Alaska 8,198 278 0
Conejos Colorado 8,142 86 0
Keith Nebraska 8,099 125 0
Decatur Iowa 8,044 184 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 112 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 219 0
Lake Oregon 7,843 47 0
Doniphan Kansas 7,736 195 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 273 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 151 0
Chariton Missouri 7,546 76 0
Elliott Kentucky 7,517 342 0
Worth Iowa 7,489 170 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 37 0
Pepin Wisconsin 7,262 192 0
Harney Oregon 7,228 39 0
Childress Texas 7,226 130 0
Wolfe Kentucky 7,223 82 0
Jefferson Nebraska 7,188 106 0
Grant Oregon 7,183 18 0
Union Indiana 7,153 137 0
Weston Wyoming 7,100 181 0
Tucker West Virginia 7,027 67 0
Pembina North Dakota 7,016 275 0
Nemaha Nebraska 7,004 178 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 17 0
Henderson Illinois 6,884 145 0
Powell Montana 6,861 198 0
Cumberland Kentucky 6,713 155 0
Brown Illinois 6,675 133 0
Woodruff Arkansas 6,660 164 0
Pershing Nevada 6,611 24 0
Norman Minnesota 6,559 155 0
Kearney Nebraska 6,552 267 0
Edwards Illinois 6,507 119 0
Rio Blanco Colorado 6,465 31 0
Jefferson Oklahoma 6,223 93 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 61 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 11 0
Greenwood Kansas 6,156 70 0
Osceola Iowa 6,115 322 0
Hamlin South Dakota 6,000 234 0
Stanton Nebraska 5,992 89 0
Gilpin Colorado 5,924 33 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 124 0
Alfalfa Oklahoma 5,857 139 0
Broadwater Montana 5,834 94 0
Bent Colorado 5,809 19 0
Wirt West Virginia 5,797 59 0
Chouteau Montana 5,789 126 0
Hartley Texas 5,767 188 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 101 0
Putnam Illinois 5,746 115 0
Lincoln Minnesota 5,707 212 0
Coal Oklahoma 5,618 123 0
Covington Virginia 5,582 53 0
Morris Kansas 5,566 76 0
Lincoln Colorado 5,548 25 0
Washington Kansas 5,525 57 0
Wheeler Texas 5,482 98 0
Boone Nebraska 5,313 171 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 27 0
Sheridan Nebraska 5,234 148 0
Delta Texas 5,215 38 0
Calhoun Arkansas 5,202 66 0
Johnson Nebraska 5,197 119 0
Lincoln Nevada 5,174 49 0
Craig Virginia 5,113 64 0
Thayer Nebraska 5,098 75 0
Scott Illinois 5,047 121 0
Dillingham Alaska 4,975 63 0
Calhoun Illinois 4,858 86 0
Morrill Nebraska 4,841 138 0
Washington Colorado 4,840 110 0
Barber Kansas 4,733 69 0
Cameron Pennsylvania 4,686 14 0
Hot Springs Wyoming 4,680 55 0
Custer Colorado 4,640 27 0
Mora New Mexico 4,563 15 0
Schuyler Missouri 4,502 51 0
Mineral Nevada 4,448 18 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 27 0
Kittson Minnesota 4,337 78 0
Oneida Idaho 4,326 70 0
Phillips Colorado 4,318 70 0
Nuckolls Nebraska 4,275 114 0
Mineral Montana 4,211 17 0
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 11 0
Ellis Oklahoma 4,072 31 0
Hardin Illinois 4,009 61 0
Norton Virginia 3,990 54 0
Storey Nevada 3,941 24 0
Chase Nebraska 3,734 165 0
Kimball Nebraska 3,667 69 0
Mercer Missouri 3,664 37 0
Smith Kansas 3,663 33 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 26 0
Sheridan Montana 3,574 93 0
Webster Nebraska 3,571 125 0
Baca Colorado 3,563 38 0
Nance Nebraska 3,554 122 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 66 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 17 0
Chautauqua Kansas 3,367 24 0
Traverse Minnesota 3,337 63 0
Shackelford Texas 3,311 40 0
Granite Montana 3,269 74 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 23 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 83 0
Franklin Nebraska 3,006 94 0
Stanley South Dakota 2,997 102 0
Collingsworth Texas 2,996 21 0
Brown Nebraska 2,988 86 0
Sierra California 2,930 6 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 48 0
Perkins South Dakota 2,907 82 0
Hitchcock Nebraska 2,843 55 0
Fallon Montana 2,838 96 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 43 0
Aurora South Dakota 2,759 215 0
Harmon Oklahoma 2,721 80 0
Pawnee Nebraska 2,676 34 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 61 0
Frontier Nebraska 2,609 46 0
Butte Idaho 2,602 105 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 6 0
Kiowa Kansas 2,526 51 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 14 0
Rawlins Kansas 2,509 101 0
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 191 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 19 0
Niobrara Wyoming 2,448 18 0
Greeley Nebraska 2,410 52 0
McPherson South Dakota 2,364 73 0
Adams North Dakota 2,351 100 0
Potter South Dakota 2,326 143 0
Liberty Montana 2,280 38 0
Jeff Davis Texas 2,234 23 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 32 0
Garfield Washington 2,224 31 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 10 0
Cimarron Oklahoma 2,189 41 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 46 0
Keweenaw Michigan 2,130 25 0
Menard Texas 2,123 78 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 3 0
Boyd Nebraska 2,042 80 0
Worth Missouri 2,040 37 0
Cheyenne Colorado 2,039 15 0
Gosper Nebraska 2,015 63 0
Garfield Nebraska 1,975 37 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 18 0
Gilliam Oregon 1,907 17 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 15 0
Golden Valley North Dakota 1,882 124 0
Garden Nebraska 1,860 48 0
Hodgeman Kansas 1,842 38 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 3 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 14 0
Comanche Kansas 1,780 22 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 31 0
McCone Montana 1,630 68 0
Sherman Oregon 1,605 23 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 60 0
Irion Texas 1,524 14 0
Kiowa Colorado 1,449 6 0
Glasscock Texas 1,430 14 0
Wheeler Oregon 1,426 1 0
Prairie Montana 1,342 33 0
Hyde South Dakota 1,331 53 0
Sully South Dakota 1,331 48 0
Harding South Dakota 1,311 62 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 9 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 12 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 18 0
Wibaux Montana 1,175 45 0
Motley Texas 1,156 17 0
Alpine California 1,146 4 0
Garfield Montana 1,141 30 0
Sterling Texas 1,141 21 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 40 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 7 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 0 0
Billings North Dakota 946 34 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 26 0
Camas Idaho 886 45 0
Logan Nebraska 886 12 0
Roberts Texas 885 15 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 4 0
Terrell Texas 862 4 0
Mineral Colorado 823 21 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 4 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 9 0
Kent Texas 749 12 0
Jones South Dakota 735 37 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 16 0
Grant Nebraska 718 5 0
Slope North Dakota 704 15 0
Banner Nebraska 696 4 0
Borden Texas 665 3 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 15 0
Loup Nebraska 585 8 0
San Juan Colorado 544 11 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 4 0
Harding New Mexico 459 1 0
McPherson Nebraska 454 10 0
Petroleum Montana 432 4 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 5 0
King Texas 228 1 0
Loving Texas 102 0 0

