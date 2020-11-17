Healthcare Economy

These Are the 225 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

Douglas A. McIntyre
November 17, 2020 9:31 am

COVID-19 has killed about 250,485 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 300,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have been in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 5,157. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the number is 5,167. Los Angeles County has had 7,269 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 2,910.

However, 225 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all.

Not surprisingly, the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Tompkins County in New York, has a population of 102,962. It is fairly isolated, in the Finger Lakes region, well south of Syracuse and Rochester. While Cornell, an Ivy League university, is located there, the county is mostly rural. Over 85% of the population is white Americans. Less than 4% are Black Americans, a group that has been hit hard by the disease across the country. Hispanics or Latinx, another hard-hit group, make up about 3% of the population. Tompkins County has had 656 confirmed cases.

Beyond Tompkins County, only one other county has no COVID-19 deaths and a population of over 50,000. This is Kauai County in Hawaii, with a population of 71,377. The state of Hawaii has only had 222 deaths in total, and a relatively small 16,711 confirmed cases. Confirmed cases in Kauai County have totaled 80.

Only one county on the list has not even registered a confirmed case. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102. It is the second-least populated county in America, and it covers an area of 677 square miles.

Twenty-seven of the counties on the list have populations of less than 1,000.

These are the 225 counties where no one has died from COVID-19.

County State Population Cases Deaths
Tompkins New York 102,962 806 0
Kauai Hawaii 71,377 80 0
Clatsop Oregon 38,562 303 0
Sagadahoc Maine 35,277 115 0
Washington Maine 31,694 146 0
Jefferson Washington 30,856 114 0
Caledonia Vermont 30,425 68 0
Boyle Kentucky 29,913 671 0
Orange Vermont 28,937 91 0
San Miguel New Mexico 28,034 281 0
Woodford Kentucky 26,097 539 0
Tillamook Oregon 26,076 100 0
Pottawatomie Kansas 23,545 425 0
Fillmore Minnesota 20,888 477 0
Dodge Minnesota 20,582 639 0
Plumas California 18,699 128 0
Los Alamos New Mexico 18,356 85 0
Morgan West Virginia 17,624 206 0
Piscataquis Maine 16,887 24 0
Giles Virginia 16,814 198 0
San Juan Washington 16,473 49 0
Park Montana 16,246 456 0
Neosho Kansas 16,125 304 0
Fleming Kentucky 14,479 244 0
Trigg Kentucky 14,344 320 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 367 0
Braxton West Virginia 14,282 94 0
Faribault Minnesota 13,896 383 0
Ketchikan Gateway Alaska 13,804 174 0
Kodiak Island Alaska 13,649 170 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 215 0
Archuleta Colorado 12,908 94 0
Trinity California 12,862 67 0
Caldwell Kentucky 12,727 431 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 268 0
Jefferson Montana 11,778 310 0
Cottonwood Minnesota 11,372 510 0
Pope Minnesota 10,980 361 0
Mackinac Michigan 10,817 216 0
Oregon Missouri 10,699 314 0
Iron Missouri 10,221 166 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 165 0
Cheyenne Nebraska 9,852 333 0
Marshall Kansas 9,798 155 0
North Slope Alaska 9,797 380 0
Pratt Kansas 9,582 350 0
Montmorency Michigan 9,261 81 0
Greene Iowa 9,003 397 0
Modoc California 8,938 64 0
Tyler West Virginia 8,909 106 0
Mathews Virginia 8,796 147 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 132 0
Clearwater Idaho 8,640 246 0
Trimble Kentucky 8,637 129 0
Pocahontas West Virginia 8,531 81 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 47 0
Gilmer West Virginia 8,205 175 0
Kusilvak Alaska 8,198 353 0
Keith Nebraska 8,099 215 0
Decatur Iowa 8,044 263 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 155 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 281 0
Lake Oregon 7,843 63 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 307 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 184 0
Chariton Missouri 7,546 177 0
Elliott Kentucky 7,517 498 0
Worth Iowa 7,489 262 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 43 0
Harney Oregon 7,228 65 0
Childress Texas 7,226 778 0
Jefferson Nebraska 7,188 232 0
Grant Oregon 7,183 66 0
Weston Wyoming 7,100 339 0
Tucker West Virginia 7,027 75 0
Nemaha Nebraska 7,004 245 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 32 0
Henderson Illinois 6,884 226 0
Cumberland Kentucky 6,713 184 0
Woodruff Arkansas 6,660 193 0
Pershing Nevada 6,611 39 0
Kearney Nebraska 6,552 371 0
Rio Blanco Colorado 6,465 61 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 86 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 23 0
Greenwood Kansas 6,156 91 0
Osceola Iowa 6,115 437 0
Hamlin South Dakota 6,000 331 0
Stanton Nebraska 5,992 138 0
Gilpin Colorado 5,924 63 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 142 0
Alfalfa Oklahoma 5,857 164 0
Broadwater Montana 5,834 146 0
Bent Colorado 5,809 33 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 105 0
Putnam Illinois 5,746 164 0
Coal Oklahoma 5,618 217 0
Covington Virginia 5,582 94 0
Lincoln Colorado 5,548 84 0
Washington Kansas 5,525 187 0
Boone Nebraska 5,313 238 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 43 0
Sheridan Nebraska 5,234 209 0
Delta Texas 5,215 43 0
Calhoun Arkansas 5,202 114 0
Craig Virginia 5,113 72 0
Scott Illinois 5,047 179 0
Dillingham Alaska 4,975 81 0
Calhoun Illinois 4,858 157 0
Morrill Nebraska 4,841 209 0
Barber Kansas 4,733 103 0
Cameron Pennsylvania 4,686 16 0
Hot Springs Wyoming 4,680 76 0
Custer Colorado 4,640 50 0
Mora New Mexico 4,563 19 0
Schuyler Missouri 4,502 110 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 36 0
Oneida Idaho 4,326 92 0
Nuckolls Nebraska 4,275 155 0
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 11 0
Ellis Oklahoma 4,072 89 0
Hardin Illinois 4,009 92 0
Norton Virginia 3,990 63 0
Storey Nevada 3,941 25 0
Kimball Nebraska 3,667 109 0
Mercer Missouri 3,664 59 0
Smith Kansas 3,663 61 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 26 0
Sheridan Montana 3,574 201 0
Baca Colorado 3,563 42 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 102 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 22 0
Chautauqua Kansas 3,367 26 0
Traverse Minnesota 3,337 102 0
Shackelford Texas 3,311 46 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 28 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 105 0
Stanley South Dakota 2,997 163 0
Collingsworth Texas 2,996 22 0
Brown Nebraska 2,988 125 0
Sierra California 2,930 11 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 57 0
Perkins South Dakota 2,907 109 0
Fallon Montana 2,838 156 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 52 0
Harmon Oklahoma 2,721 93 0
Pawnee Nebraska 2,676 53 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 67 0
Butte Idaho 2,602 113 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 11 0
Kiowa Kansas 2,526 66 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 16 0
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 236 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 20 0
Niobrara Wyoming 2,448 62 0
Greeley Nebraska 2,410 84 0
Adams North Dakota 2,351 130 0
Potter South Dakota 2,326 210 0
Jeff Davis Texas 2,234 26 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 38 0
Garfield Washington 2,224 51 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 14 0
Cimarron Oklahoma 2,189 55 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 62 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 23 0
Worth Missouri 2,040 48 0
Cheyenne Colorado 2,039 27 0
Gosper Nebraska 2,015 89 0
Garfield Nebraska 1,975 64 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 38 0
Gilliam Oregon 1,907 19 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 27 0
Golden Valley North Dakota 1,882 137 0
Garden Nebraska 1,860 64 0
Hodgeman Kansas 1,842 85 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 3 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 21 0
Comanche Kansas 1,780 23 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 32 0
McCone Montana 1,630 77 0
Sherman Oregon 1,605 23 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 80 0
Irion Texas 1,524 15 0
Kiowa Colorado 1,449 14 0
Glasscock Texas 1,430 18 0
Wheeler Oregon 1,426 1 0
Prairie Montana 1,342 48 0
Hyde South Dakota 1,331 99 0
Harding South Dakota 1,311 65 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 12 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 14 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 22 0
Wibaux Montana 1,175 61 0
Motley Texas 1,156 19 0
Alpine California 1,146 12 0
Garfield Montana 1,141 44 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 46 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 7 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 3 0
Billings North Dakota 946 37 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 32 0
Camas Idaho 886 52 0
Logan Nebraska 886 21 0
Roberts Texas 885 20 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 5 0
Terrell Texas 862 9 0
Mineral Colorado 823 21 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 7 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 17 0
Kent Texas 749 19 0
Jones South Dakota 735 46 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 20 0
Slope North Dakota 704 19 0
Banner Nebraska 696 7 0
Borden Texas 665 4 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 27 0
Loup Nebraska 585 15 0
San Juan Colorado 544 15 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 10 0
Harding New Mexico 459 4 0
McPherson Nebraska 454 12 0
Petroleum Montana 432 5 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 14 0
King Texas 228 1 0
Loving Texas 102 0 0

