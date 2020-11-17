These Are the 225 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

COVID-19 has killed about 250,485 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 300,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have been in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the number is already 5,157. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the number is 5,167. Los Angeles County has had 7,269 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 2,910.

However, 225 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all.

Not surprisingly, the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Tompkins County in New York, has a population of 102,962. It is fairly isolated, in the Finger Lakes region, well south of Syracuse and Rochester. While Cornell, an Ivy League university, is located there, the county is mostly rural. Over 85% of the population is white Americans. Less than 4% are Black Americans, a group that has been hit hard by the disease across the country. Hispanics or Latinx, another hard-hit group, make up about 3% of the population. Tompkins County has had 656 confirmed cases.

Beyond Tompkins County, only one other county has no COVID-19 deaths and a population of over 50,000. This is Kauai County in Hawaii, with a population of 71,377. The state of Hawaii has only had 222 deaths in total, and a relatively small 16,711 confirmed cases. Confirmed cases in Kauai County have totaled 80.

Only one county on the list has not even registered a confirmed case. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102. It is the second-least populated county in America, and it covers an area of 677 square miles.

Twenty-seven of the counties on the list have populations of less than 1,000.

These are the 225 counties where no one has died from COVID-19.