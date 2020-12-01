These Are the 163 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

COVID-19 has killed 271,296 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 350,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have numbered in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the figure is already 5,178. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the number is 5,205. Los Angeles County has had 7,639 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 3,009.

However, 163 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all.

Not surprisingly, the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Clatsop County in Oregon, has a population of 38,562. It is along the Pacific coast, northwest of Portland. It is not densely populated. Residents are spread over an area of 1,084 square miles, about seven times the size of Detroit. Over 90% of the population is white Americans. Less than 1% are Black Americans, a group that has been hit hard by the disease across the country. Hispanics or Latinx, another hard-hit group, make up about 8% of the population. Clatsop County has had 351 confirmed cases.



Only one other county on the list has over 35,000 residents. Sagadahoc County, Maine, is along the Atlantic coast. It has 149 confirmed cases. Maine overall has few cases compared to the balance of the country. With 11,757 confirmed cases, it ranks second from the bottom based on that measure, behind only Vermont, which has 4,172. Fatal cases in Maine total 194.

One county on the list has registered only one confirmed case. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102. It is the second-least populated county in America, and it covers an area of 677 square miles.

Finally, 29 states have at least one county where there have been no deaths.

These are the 163 counties where no one has died from COVID-19.