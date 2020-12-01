Healthcare Economy

These Are the 163 Counties Where No One Has Died From COVID-19

Douglas A. McIntyre
December 1, 2020 7:56 am

COVID-19 has killed 271,296 people in America. Some academic and government models forecast the spread of the disease will drive the figure to over 350,000 by the end of 2020. There are 3,141 counties in America, and at least one person has died in the great majority of them.

In the hardest-hit counties, particularly in and around New York City, Los Angeles and Houston, coronavirus deaths have numbered in the thousands. In Queens County, part of New York City, the figure is already 5,178. In Kings County, which contains the borough of Brooklyn, also in New York City, the number is 5,205. Los Angeles County has had 7,639 deaths. Harris County, home of Houston, has had 3,009.

However, 163 counties have had no COVID-19 deaths at all.

Not surprisingly, the counties with no deaths are small by population count. The largest, Clatsop County in Oregon, has a population of 38,562. It is along the Pacific coast, northwest of Portland. It is not densely populated. Residents are spread over an area of 1,084 square miles, about seven times the size of Detroit. Over 90% of the population is white Americans. Less than 1% are Black Americans, a group that has been hit hard by the disease across the country. Hispanics or Latinx, another hard-hit group, make up about 8% of the population. Clatsop County has had 351 confirmed cases.

Only one other county on the list has over 35,000 residents. Sagadahoc County, Maine, is along the Atlantic coast. It has 149 confirmed cases. Maine overall has few cases compared to the balance of the country. With 11,757 confirmed cases, it ranks second from the bottom based on that measure, behind only Vermont, which has 4,172. Fatal cases in Maine total 194.

One county on the list has registered only one confirmed case. Loving County, Texas, has a population of 102. It is the second-least populated county in America, and it covers an area of 677 square miles.

Finally, 29 states have at least one county where there have been no deaths.

These are the 163 counties where no one has died from COVID-19.

County State Population Cases Deaths
Sheridan Kansas 2,506 279 0
Hyde South Dakota 1,331 125 0
Golden Valley North Dakota 1,882 159 0
Jones South Dakota 735 62 0
Elliott Kentucky 7,517 594 0
Stanley South Dakota 2,997 229 0
Adams North Dakota 2,351 173 0
Prairie Montana 1,342 93 0
Alfalfa Oklahoma 5,857 386 0
Hodgeman Kansas 1,842 114 0
McCone Montana 1,630 100 0
Clearwater Idaho 8,640 529 0
Wallace Kansas 1,575 95 0
Camas Idaho 886 53 0
Greene Iowa 9,003 525 0
Rush Kansas 3,102 179 0
Harding South Dakota 1,311 73 0
Logan Nebraska 886 47 0
Loup Nebraska 585 31 0
Ellis Oklahoma 4,072 209 0
Greeley Nebraska 2,410 123 0
Calhoun Illinois 4,858 247 0
Jefferson Nebraska 7,188 360 0
Worth Iowa 7,489 362 0
Keith Nebraska 8,099 387 0
Butte Idaho 2,602 123 0
Thomas Nebraska 645 30 0
Northwest Arctic Alaska 7,734 359 0
North Slope Alaska 9,797 450 0
Scott Illinois 5,047 231 0
Hayes Nebraska 943 43 0
Clark Idaho 1,077 48 0
Hamilton Kansas 2,616 115 0
Billings North Dakota 946 41 0
Anderson Kansas 7,852 340 0
Niobrara Wyoming 2,448 105 0
Nemaha Nebraska 7,004 298 0
Mineral Colorado 823 35 0
Wichita Kansas 2,143 91 0
Putnam Illinois 5,746 243 0
Dodge Minnesota 20,582 860 0
Garden Nebraska 1,860 76 0
Jefferson Montana 11,778 470 0
Harlan Nebraska 3,438 136 0
Powell Kentucky 12,321 486 0
Harmon Oklahoma 2,721 107 0
Decatur Iowa 8,044 316 0
Arthur Nebraska 418 16 0
San Juan Colorado 544 20 0
Hartley Texas 5,767 208 0
Lake Colorado 7,585 272 0
Alpine California 1,146 41 0
Cimarron Oklahoma 2,189 78 0
Worth Missouri 2,040 72 0
Oregon Missouri 10,699 374 0
Stanton Nebraska 5,992 203 0
Fillmore Minnesota 20,888 699 0
Ottawa Kansas 5,902 197 0
Golden Valley Montana 724 24 0
McPherson Nebraska 454 15 0
Estill Kentucky 14,313 466 0
Cumberland Kentucky 6,713 217 0
Jeff Davis Texas 2,234 72 0
Pawnee Nebraska 2,676 86 0
Kiowa Kansas 2,526 81 0
Oneida Idaho 4,326 138 0
Chariton Missouri 7,546 238 0
Blaine Nebraska 480 15 0
Boyle Kentucky 29,913 929 0
Mitchell Kansas 6,222 189 0
Glasscock Texas 1,430 43 0
Hot Springs Wyoming 4,680 138 0
Baca Colorado 3,563 102 0
Cheyenne Colorado 2,039 58 0
Keya Paha Nebraska 792 22 0
Woodford Kentucky 26,097 724 0
Judith Basin Montana 1,951 54 0
Nantucket Massachusetts 11,101 300 0
Slope North Dakota 704 19 0
Luce Michigan 6,364 167 0
Mackinac Michigan 10,817 281 0
Greeley Kansas 1,200 30 0
Edwards Kansas 2,925 73 0
Lincoln Colorado 5,548 138 0
Gilmer West Virginia 8,205 203 0
Neosho Kansas 16,125 398 0
San Miguel Colorado 7,968 196 0
Morgan Kentucky 13,285 321 0
Logan Kansas 2,810 67 0
Fleming Kentucky 14,479 345 0
Garfield Washington 2,224 52 0
Banner Nebraska 696 16 0
Nome Alaska 9,925 228 0
Iron Missouri 10,221 233 0
Taliaferro Georgia 1,665 37 0
Deuel Nebraska 1,894 41 0
Sitka City Alaska 8,738 188 0
De Baca New Mexico 2,060 44 0
Norton Virginia 3,990 82 0
Irion Texas 1,524 31 0
Pocahontas West Virginia 8,531 173 0
Trimble Kentucky 8,637 174 0
Kodiak Island Alaska 13,649 274 0
Tucker West Virginia 7,027 140 0
Denali Alaska 2,232 43 0
Aleutians West Alaska 5,750 108 0
Comanche Kansas 1,780 32 0
Archuleta Colorado 12,908 225 0
Giles Virginia 16,814 293 0
Mineral Montana 4,211 73 0
Sioux Nebraska 1,266 21 0
Las Animas Colorado 14,179 230 0
Jackson Colorado 1,296 21 0
Kiowa Colorado 1,449 23 0
Wheeler Nebraska 822 13 0
Shackelford Texas 3,311 52 0
Dukes Massachusetts 17,313 270 0
Pershing Nevada 6,611 98 0
Custer Colorado 4,640 67 0
Sherman Oregon 1,605 23 0
Ketchikan Gateway Alaska 13,804 197 0
Gilpin Colorado 5,924 84 0
Osborne Kansas 3,603 51 0
Bath Virginia 4,393 61 0
Cook Minnesota 5,311 72 0
Storey Nevada 3,941 52 0
Harding New Mexico 459 6 0
Woodson Kansas 3,170 39 0
Trinity California 12,862 157 0
Gilliam Oregon 1,907 22 0
Modoc California 8,938 103 0
Eureka Nevada 1,830 21 0
Calhoun West Virginia 7,396 77 0
Dolores Colorado 1,841 19 0
Hinsdale Colorado 878 9 0
Aleutians East Alaska 3,425 35 0
Plumas California 18,699 188 0
Loving Texas 102 1 0
Elk Kansas 2,562 25 0
Esmeralda Nevada 981 9 0
Clatsop Oregon 38,562 351 0
King Texas 228 2 0
Skagway Alaska 1,061 9 0
Braxton West Virginia 14,282 116 0
Wrangell City Alaska 2,484 20 0
Webster West Virginia 8,518 68 0
Los Alamos New Mexico 18,356 142 0
Mora New Mexico 4,563 35 0
Borden Texas 665 5 0
Highland Virginia 2,214 16 0
Orange Vermont 28,937 206 0
Haines Alaska 2,518 16 0
Essex Vermont 6,208 38 0
Cameron Pennsylvania 4,686 26 0
Sierra California 2,930 16 0
Grand Isle Vermont 6,965 38 0
Tillamook Oregon 26,076 123 0
Sagadahoc Maine 35,277 149 0
Caledonia Vermont 30,425 121 0
San Juan Washington 16,473 56 0
Wahkiakum Washington 4,189 13 0
Piscataquis Maine 16,887 42 0
Wheeler Oregon 1,426 3 0

24/7 Wall St.
